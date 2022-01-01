Go
Mariachi's Dine-In

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5724 Locke • $

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso y chips$3.99
Cup $3.99 or Bowl $6.99
Vegan Mariachi Plate$10.49
Two Fully loaded 6” soft flour tacos filled with your choice protein, greens, tomato, cashew cotija, avocado, fresh cilantro & onion, fried poblano, house guajillo pepper sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Birria de Res Tacos (4 Tacos)$12.49
Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Vegan Quesadillas$10.99
10” flour tortilla with your choice vegan protein. Served with guacamole, greens and pico de gallo.
Birria de Res Tacos (3 Tacos)$10.50
Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)$4.99
Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99
Vegan Cumbia Fries$10.49
Crispy fries covered in cashew queso, your choice protein, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, vegan crema, pickled red cabbage.
Corn Taco Solo (Vegan)$2.25
Street taco with fresh onion & cilantro, lime
Vegan Elote Appetizer$3.00
Corn, vegan crema, cashew Cotija, lime, chile, Valentina hot sauce. Serves 1.
Flour Taco Solo$2.95
Fresh onion & cilantro, lime
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

5724 Locke

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

