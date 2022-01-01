Go
Mastiff Kitchen image
Gastropubs
Sandwiches
American

Mastiff Kitchen

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:59 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

222 Reviews

$$

3038 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92104

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$7.00
brined and then cooked twice. sauce served on the side.
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Double Smash Burger$13.95
two smashed patties, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
Jumbo Tenders$12.95
two house battered chicken tenders. Choose one dipping sauce. Served w/ fries or side salad.
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
11 oz pretzel served with beer cheese & house whole grain mustard.
Loaded Nachos$13.95
beer cheese sauce, charred scallion crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
choice of house al pastor sausage or marinated chicken
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Pig Fries$12.95
Mastiff fries w/ house al pastor sausage, crispy pork belly, slow roasted pork (gf)
Bacon Truffle Burger$16.95
two smashed patties, bacon, American Swiss cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, black truffle aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
nashville style hot chicken, coleslaw, american cheese, butter pickles, southern style comeback sauce on a brioche bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3038 University Ave, San Diego CA 92104

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Belching Beaver

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tribute Pizza

No reviews yet

Your Friendly Neighborhood Mom n' Pop Pizza Shop
‘One of the 25 Best Pizzerias in America’ - Thrillist
We're open @ 4pm Weds - Sun for on-premise dining, and a limited amount of takeaway (online and in person)
reservations@tributepizza.com

Coin Op - North Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siamo Napoli

No reviews yet

Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mastiff Kitchen

orange star4.3 • 222 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston