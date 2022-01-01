Mastiff Kitchen
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:59 PM
222 Reviews
$$
3038 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Location
3038 University Ave, San Diego CA 92104
Nearby restaurants
Belching Beaver
Come in and enjoy!
Tribute Pizza
Your Friendly Neighborhood Mom n' Pop Pizza Shop
‘One of the 25 Best Pizzerias in America’ - Thrillist
We're open @ 4pm Weds - Sun for on-premise dining, and a limited amount of takeaway (online and in person)
reservations@tributepizza.com
Coin Op - North Park
Come in and enjoy!
Siamo Napoli
Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.