Mica's Restaurant
"Our Cabin in the Mountains Since 1983"
25 Logan Creek Trail • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 Logan Creek Trail
Sapphire NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The FIX Restaurant, Bar & Lounge
Upscale Food and Atmosphere offering Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch and Dinner
Whiteside Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Chile Loco
Come in and enjoy!
Slabtown Pizza
Hand tossed New York style Pizza, fresh salads, sandwiches and appetizers