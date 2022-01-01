Go
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1492 2nd Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Dirty Fries$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1492 2nd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
