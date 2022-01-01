Go
Mike's Pizza of Sonora

We are the #1 Award-winning Pizza restaurant in Sonora. We specialize in quality ingredients, handmade pizza, a Fresh salad bar, excellent 81/19 housemade burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

14721 Mono Way • $$

Avg 4 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.95
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Large Pepperoni$21.74
Large Build Your Own$19.99
MEDIUM BREADSTICK 12"$7.99
Garlic butter & Fresh Parmesan
Medium Build Your Own$16.50
Large Half/Half Specialty$27.75
SIDES
Small Build Your Own$12.95
Cheese is already included on this pizza. If you want EXTRA cheese add it as an additional topping. Must be used as base for building pizza.
TO GO BOWL$7.69
Large Combination$27.75
Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Sausage, Linguica, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14721 Mono Way

Sonora CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
