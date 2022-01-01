Go
Milk Drunk

Cute and casual neighborhood spot offering fried chicken sandwiches, soft serve, cocktails & more!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2805 Beacon Avenue South • $$

Avg 4 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Salad$11.00
Kale, Cucumbers, Crunchy Seeds, Avocado & Turnips; Dressed in a Garlic-Herb Dressing
Herb Ranch$0.50
The Nashville$12.00
Brined & Double Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, House Pickles, & Mayo
Curly Fries$5.00
Curly Fries. Does contain gluten
Original$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mustard-Seed Slaw, House Pickles, Avocado & Green Aioli
The Buckaroo$13.00
Brined & double fried chicken, bbq sauce, roasted onions, dill pickles, jalapeno mayo
The Strips$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken Breast with Curly Fries & Choice of Sauce
The General$12.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, General Tso Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Cabbage, Pickles, Herbs, and Mayo.
Basic$10.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mayo, House Pickles & Iceberg Lettuce
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Three Super-Sized House-Made Mozzarella Sticks; Served w/ House-Made Marinara Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2805 Beacon Avenue South

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
