Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Oshkosh
  • /
  • Mineshaft- Oshkosh - 2041 S Koeller Street
Main picView gallery

Mineshaft- Oshkosh - 2041 S Koeller Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2041 S Koeller Street

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2041 S Koeller Street, Oshkosh WI 54901

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dockside Tavern
orange star3.6 • 505
425 Nebraska St Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Ardy & Ed's Drive In - 2413 S Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2413 S Main Street Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Gabes Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 N Westhaven Dr Oshkosh, WI 54904
View restaurantnext
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Arboretum Drive Oshkosh, WI 54901
View restaurantnext
Game Time Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2836 Fond du Lac Rd Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
Cinders - Charcoal Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1002 North main st. Oshkosh, WI 54901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oshkosh

TJ's Harbor Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,541
7098 S US Hwy 45 Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Oshkosh
orange star4.4 • 1,141
2059 Witzel Ave Oshkosh, WI 54904
View restaurantnext
Greene's Pour House - Granary
orange star4.4 • 235
44 W 6th Ave Oshkosh, WI 54902
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oshkosh

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mineshaft- Oshkosh - 2041 S Koeller Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston