TJ's Harbor Restaurant

Dockside Tavern

No reviews yet

Dockside Tavern Food & Spirits est. 2012 - A bar and dining area modeled with woodwork from Chris-Craft wooden boats including deep mahogany wood, a 1930’s Chris-Craft wake board, a 1950’s “cabin boy” folding bike, classic wood stern, vintage boat motors and prints, and wooden water skis.

hursday night Live Trivia with Americas Pub Quiz, and 11 big screen T.V.’s to view your favorite sporting events. With craft beer selections, specialty drinks and a full menu that includes a daily fish fry, Dockside is the perfect location for your food-drinks-entertainment needs.

A 6,000 square foot outdoor patio and bar that includes seasonal live music, boat docking and ample parking, Dockside Tavern provides an outdoor atmosphere unmatched on the banks of the scenic Fox River.

Stop by and get tied up for a great experience at Dockside Tavern

