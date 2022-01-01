Go
Mission Taco Joint

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

6235 Delmar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Portobello$3.50
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6235 Delmar Blvd

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

