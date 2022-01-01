Go
Miyabi Jr Express

1108 New Pointe Blvd.

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken Bowl$8.50
Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken$12.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Hibachi Steak$13.95
Spring Roll$3.25
Hibachi Chicken$8.90
Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken$12.25
2 more Extra Sauces$0.25
Chicken Bowl$7.80
Location

Leland NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
