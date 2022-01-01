Go
Monument Restaurant & Tavern

Monument is a neighborhood restaurant serving eclectic American fare in a relaxed, rustic setting. We offer lunch Monday-Friday, Brunch on Saturday & Sunday, and dinner 7 nights a week.
***Please be sure to notify us of any food allergies before sending your order***
Online Brunch/Lunch ordered must be submitted before 3pm. Dinner orders must be submitted before 10pm.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

251 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Rosemary Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
Chunky Guacamole.$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
Southwest Chopped Kale$16.00
Gluten free. Cabot yellow cheddar, sliced avocado, bacon, snap peas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, jalapeno-ranch dressing. Served with dressing on the side for takeout.
*Select "No Bacon" to modify this salad to be vegetarian*
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts.$14.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Szechuan peppercorns, shishito peppers, honey roasted peanuts, sweet chili sauce.
Smash Burger.$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
Pork & Spring Onion Dumplings.$13.00
Steamed or seared, sweet chili sauce.
Salmon Poke Bowl.$18.00
Gluten Free. Soy marinated salmon, sesame sticky rice, cucumber, sliced avocado, giner aioli, toasted macadamia nuts, seaweed salad.
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk brined chicken, spicy cayenne oil, Grillo’s pickles, lettuce, buttermilk ranch, potato bun
Carnitas Tacos.$13.00
Gluten free. Crispy slow cooked pork, mojo sauce, charred corn and spring onion, tomatillo salsa, cilantro curtido.
*Allergy note: our pork contains dairy
Side of Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

251 Main Street

Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

