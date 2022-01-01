Monument Restaurant & Tavern
Monument is a neighborhood restaurant serving eclectic American fare in a relaxed, rustic setting. We offer lunch Monday-Friday, Brunch on Saturday & Sunday, and dinner 7 nights a week.
***Please be sure to notify us of any food allergies before sending your order***
Online Brunch/Lunch ordered must be submitted before 3pm. Dinner orders must be submitted before 10pm.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
251 Main Street • $$
Location
251 Main Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
