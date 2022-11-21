Brewer's Fork

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

DIY Pizza Kit

Take 'n Bake!

Pizza Kit

$18.00

Bake Your Own Pizza Kit includes: 2 doughs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, choice of 2 toppings (additional toppings available for purchase) *pizza making instructions included*

Beer, Wine & Cider: Must Be Purchased with Food

Brick & Feather Half-Light Sunbeam

$19.00

Hazy IPA hopped with 100% Citra. Flavors of orange, peach, grapefruit, lychee, and lime. 6.5% ABV Turner Falls, MA

OEC Coolship Lager

$15.00

Easy-drinking Czech-style blonde lager. Notes of cereal and bread crust are balanced by touches of grass and bitter herb. 5.2% ABV Oxford, CT

Proclamation Tendril

$18.00

Juicy New England IPA bursting with hop notes of candied grapefruit, honeydew melon, and pine pitch with a mildly bitter finish.

Schlenkerla Helles Lagerbier

$18.00

Light and crisp lager with soft-yet-firm body, fresh bready malts, grassy hop notes, and slight woody smokiness. 4.3% ABV Bamberg, GER

Orval

$8.00

Orval beer is a high fermentation beer. The ageing process adds a fruity note, which strikes a subtle balance between the beer’s full-bodied yet complex flavour and bitterness. The beer was first brewed in 1931 and owes its unparalleled taste to the quality of the water, the hops and the yeast used. The brewery has selected very aromatic and unique hop varieties, which hark back to the first brewmaster of Orval, who hailed from Bavaria. The beer’s aromas are very pronounced while maintaining the right level of bitterness thanks to the English method of dry hopping. The various stages of fermentation – combined fermentation with the original yeast and with wild yeast, followed by fermentation in the bottle – mean the beer must age for some time and requires numerous quality controls.

Rochefort 8

$8.00

11.2 oz The Rochefort 8 is a beer to be savoured at your leisure. Not too dense, it goes down easily, quietly sparkling. The alcohol in the finish never lets you forget that this is an authentic degustation beer, one that cannot be hurried along. It is sweet and chocolatey, pleasant but certainly never boring. The same can be said of the alcohol content – it makes itself known, but it never overpowers, leaving plenty of room for all the rich subtlety to be found in a glass of the 8

Rochefort 10

$10.00

11.2 oz Whisky lovers will no doubt appreciate this beers warming glow. This red-brown beer has aromas of roast wheat, fruit (figs, cherries), nuts and dark chocolate. In the mouth you will get a prominent taste of caramel, chocolate, ripe fruits and herbal touches of hops. All of these linger until the finish. Connoisseurs compare this beer with wine, whisky and port.

2020 Santa Maria al Palma Vermentino

$25.00

100% Vermentino from Sardegna, Italy. bright, citrusy, crisp, clean and dry.

2020 Kentia Albarino

$25.00

100% Albarino from Rias Biaxas, Spain. Fresh white fruit, great acidity, well balanced with a dry finish

2021 Prana Rioja Tempranillo

$25.00

100% Tempranillo Rioja, Spain bright red fruit, juicy, minerality and earth

2019 Gran Sasso Montepulciano

$25.00

Aval Cider

$4.50

11.2 oz Aval cider combines four types of apples picked exclusively giving it a crisp and citrusy taste, a delightful balance of subtle sweetness and refreshing bitterness.

Eden Dry Heritage Cider

$11.00

375 ml Naturally sparkling completely dry cider made from heirloom and bittersweet apple varieties

Eden Imperial 11 Rose Cider

$11.00

375 ml Imperial 11° Rosé cider has the body, alcohol level and juiciness of a delicious drier rosé wine. It is made only from apples and red currants. No added sugar, coloring or other flavoring

Isategi Sagardo Natural Cider

$11.00

This cider has a golden-green hue in the glass. Ripe notes of apple on the nose leads to an acidic, malted apple on the palate. The finish is crisp and fresh. Very complex cider with lots of flavoring

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

mustards, pickles, etcetera

Flatbread Salad

$16.00

romaine, spiced VT goat’s milk feta, tomato, radish, cukes, red onion, lemon, evoo, sumac, mint, felix’s sesame flatbread

Local Cheese Board

$18.00

changes daily, accouterments

Wood-Roasted Meatballs

$13.00

tomato sauce, pecorino, parsley *contains dairy* *contains gluten*

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Flatbread

$2.00

Pizza

The Forager

$17.00

ben’s mushrooms, herby cream sauce, pecorino, basil & arugula

Freebird

Freebird

$18.00

smoked chicken, pickled collard greens, mozzarella, alabama white sauce, pork cracklins

Hog Thai'd

$18.00

prosciutto cotto, tomato sauce, mozzarella, compressed pineapple, scallion, BF thai sweet chili sauce

Johnny Appleseed

$18.00

honeycrisp apple butter, sharp cheddar, BF house bacon, chives

Killa B

Killa B

$17.00

genoa salami, tomato sauce & mozzarella, local hot honey

Marge

Marge

$16.00

tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo

Meatball

Meatball

$17.00

meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella

The "O.G."

The "O.G."

$15.00

sliced garlic, fresh oregano leaves, pecorino, tomato sauce, cali evoo

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$15.00

our marge pizza with no basil or olive oil

Rockin' Roni

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, thick cut pepperonis…classic

Sausage

Sausage

$18.00

fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Spicy Clam

Spicy Clam

$18.00

local clams, tomato sauce, pecorino, chili flakes, gremolata

Denzel Squashington

$18.00

oven roasted honeynut squash, pecorino, ricotta, sage cream, pistachio

Drinks

Izze Blackberry Soda

$3.00

Izze Clementine Soda

$3.00

Izze Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$4.00

Hank's Orange Cream

$4.00

Hank's Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

beer & wine must be ordered w/ food *must be 21 years or older & show valid ID to purchase alcohol*

Website

Location

7 Moulton St, Charlestown, MA 02129

Directions

