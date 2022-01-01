Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Pier 6

review star

No reviews yet

1 8th Street

Boston, MA 02129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Salads

Fried Goat Cheese

$15.00

mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette

Watermelon Tomato

$14.00

mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Caesar

$14.00

romaine, shaved cauliflower, panko

Chopped Mediterranean

$14.00

romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 

Small Plates

edamame, diced tomatoes, sourdough

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

prosciutto, drunken goat, guilloteau brie, honey, grapes, pear, french bread

Mezze Plate

$14.00

selection of dips, grains, marinated olives, za’atar toasted pita chips

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Edamame, diced tomatoes, basil oil, sourdough

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$15.00

bleu cheese, scallions, sesame seeds

Clam & Corn Chowder

$13.00

smoked bacon, brioche croutons

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Rhode Island style, spicy aioli

Entrées

roasted summer vegetables, blood orange reduction.

Blackened Swordfish Tacos

$23.00

avocado lime crema, jicama slaw, fries

New England Lobster Roll

$33.00

served cold, mixed greens, fries

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon*

$27.00

Roasted summer vegetables, blood orange reduction.

Pier 6 Cheeseburger*

$18.00

house blend, cheddar, tabasco onions, pickles, fries

Steak Frites

$27.00

sliced hanger steak, sauteed spinach, parmesan fries, red wine sauce

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

lady fingers, coffee cream, dark rum, mascarpone cheese

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cheddar, house-made chips

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

house-made chips

Beverages

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.00

Night Shift Nite Lite 16oz

$8.00

Sip of Sunshine 16oz

$13.00

Devil's Purse Handline 16oz

$8.00

Night Shift Whirlpool 16oz

$9.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Loverboy White Tea Peach

$7.00

Loverboy Hibiscus Pom

$7.00

Loverboy Black Tea Lemon

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your go to waterfront destination, now available for curbside pick up.

Location

1 8th Street, Boston, MA 02129

Directions

Gallery
Pier 6 image
Pier 6 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocco's Cucina & Bar ( Northend )
orange star4.2 • 454
450 Commercial St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128 East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Ducali Pizzeria - North End
orange starNo Reviews
289 Causeway St. Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Alcove
orange star4.5 • 1,367
50 Lovejoy Wharf Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Boston Retail
orange star3.3 • 455
80 Beverly St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Boston
orange star3.3 • 455
80 Beverly St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Monument Restaurant & Tavern
orange star4.7 • 5,248
251 Main Street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Warren Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,756
2 Pleasant Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Fork
orange star4.6 • 573
7 Moulton St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
orange star4.4 • 279
197 8th St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Dovetail
orange star4.7 • 31
1 Sixth Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Street Bistro
orange star4.0 • 12
83 Main street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston