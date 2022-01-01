Charlestown restaurants you'll love
Charlestown's top cuisines
Must-try Charlestown restaurants
More about Street Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street Bistro
83 Main street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Cauliflower, brussel spouts, roasted carrots, avocado, baby kale, vegan kimchee, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, hummus
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Roasted Cauliflower Soup
|$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chunky Guacamole.
|$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
|Lemon Rosemary Wings.
|$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
|Smash Burger.
|$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
More about Brewer's Fork
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Fork
7 Moulton St, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Sausage
|$17.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
|Marge
|$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
|Meatball
|$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Pier 6
Pier 6
1 8th Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Blackened Swordfish Tacos
|$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
|Chopped Mediterranean
|$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette
More about The Shop at Dovetail
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
|Market Veggie Cubano
|$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
|Spicy Italian
|$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and coppa, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
More about Dovetail Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Dovetail Restaurant
1 6th Street, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu
|$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
|Roasted Atlantic Cod Chowder
|$29.00
crispy fondant potatoes, braised turnips, bf bacon, celery, onion, garlic, parmesan-parsley bread crumbs
|Seared Steak Frites
|$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
More about Style Cafe - Charlestown
FRENCH FRIES
Style Cafe - Charlestown
197 8th St, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Iced Dark Roasted Coffee
|Egg & Cheese
|$3.25
|Cuban Twist
|$8.95
More about Sweet Rice
Sweet Rice
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Popular items
|Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
|Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
|Berry Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Warren Tavern
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Warren Tavern
2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown
|Popular items
|*City Square Burger
|$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style