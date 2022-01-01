Charlestown restaurants you'll love

Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Sushi
Salad
Thai
Cake
Gastropubs
Street Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street Bistro

83 Main street, Boston

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$14.00
Cauliflower, brussel spouts, roasted carrots, avocado, baby kale, vegan kimchee, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, hummus
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Roasted Cauliflower Soup$8.00
croutons, chives, parmesan, bacon, crumbles, truffle
Monument Restaurant & Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chunky Guacamole.$13.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Chunky avocado, tajin seasoned chips.
Lemon Rosemary Wings.$15.00
Gluten Free. Lemon rosemary with buttermilk dressing.
Smash Burger.$17.00
Two prime beef patties, griddled onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onions, grillo's pickles, griddled potato bun.
Brewer's Fork image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage$17.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Marge$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
Meatball$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Pier 6 image

 

Pier 6

1 8th Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
Chopped Mediterranean$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 
The Shop at Dovetail image

 

The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
tcho 68% bittersweet chocolate, malden sea salt, oats, whole wheat flour
Market Veggie Cubano$11.00
local pepper, japanese eggplant, squash, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, gruyere, house-made dill pickle, chipotle aioli, pressed on a sesame torta
Spicy Italian$13.00
new england charcuterie genoa and coppa, biellese mortadella, provolone, hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, red wine vinaigrette, iggy's ciabatta
Dovetail Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Dovetail Restaurant

1 6th Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni with Sausage Ragu$24.00
house sausage, fennel, tomato, pecorino
Roasted Atlantic Cod Chowder$29.00
crispy fondant potatoes, braised turnips, bf bacon, celery, onion, garlic, parmesan-parsley bread crumbs
Seared Steak Frites$25.00
choice of elite prime flatiron or N.E.F.F. grass fed ny strip, house-made french fries, roasted rosemary garlic, watercress salad
Style Cafe - Charlestown image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Charlestown

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Dark Roasted Coffee
Egg & Cheese$3.25
Cuban Twist$8.95
Sweet Rice image

 

Sweet Rice

187 Main St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Berry Crab Rangoon$6.95
Cream cheese, crabmeat, cranberry, blueberry
Sorelle–Charlestown image

 

Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
Warren Tavern image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Warren Tavern

2 Pleasant Street, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*City Square Burger$16.00
flat-top burger, american cheese, sauteed onions, onion rings, tavern special sauce, lettuce, tomato
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
congratulations, you have found the best chowder
Chicken Tenders$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken - choose plain or buffalo style
Restaurant banner

 

Boston Cigar Company

83 main street, CHARLESTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
