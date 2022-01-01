Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Dovetail

31 Reviews

$

1 Sixth Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant located in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, and take-out!

Location

1 Sixth Street, Charlestown, MA 02129

Directions

