Prosciutto in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
|Prosciutto & Pear Pita
|$4.50
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
More about The Shop at Dovetail
The Shop at Dovetail
1 First Avenue, Charlestown
|Salt & Twine Sliced Prosciutto
|$9.50
all natural pork leg, dry-cured in parma, italy
|Maestri Sliced Prosciutto
|$10.00
12-month slow cured ham imported from Italy
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
Sorelle–Charlestown
100 City Square, Charlestown
|Prosciutto Panini
|$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$13.75
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$17.00
sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, house red sauce, shaved pecorino, balsamic reduction
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$16.00
fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, baby arugula, marinara, shaved pecorino, chili flakes, balsamic reduction
More about Brewer's Fork
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Fork
7 Moulton St, Charlestown
|Melon & Prosciutto
|$16.00
Sugar kiss melon, prosciutto di Parma, stracciatella, chives
|Prosciutto & Melon
|$17.00
super thin prosciutto di parma, honeydew, summer kiss melon, stracciatella cheese, chives