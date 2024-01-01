Prosciutto in Charlestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
Prosciutto & Pear Pita$4.50
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk)
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
The Shop at Dovetail

1 First Avenue, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salt & Twine Sliced Prosciutto$9.50
all natural pork leg, dry-cured in parma, italy
Maestri Sliced Prosciutto$10.00
12-month slow cured ham imported from Italy
More about The Shop at Dovetail
Sorelle–Charlestown

100 City Square, Charlestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Panini$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$13.75
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Charlestown
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$17.00
sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, house red sauce, shaved pecorino, balsamic reduction
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, baby arugula, marinara, shaved pecorino, chili flakes, balsamic reduction
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Fork

7 Moulton St, Charlestown

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Melon & Prosciutto$16.00
Sugar kiss melon, prosciutto di Parma, stracciatella, chives
Prosciutto & Melon$17.00
super thin prosciutto di parma, honeydew, summer kiss melon, stracciatella cheese, chives
More about Brewer's Fork

