Pancakes in Charlestown

Charlestown restaurants
Toast

Charlestown restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Charlestown

40 Warren Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
More about Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

MamaAna

197 8th St, Charlestown

Avg 4.4 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TWO Pancakes$4.95
More about MamaAna
Item pic

 

Sweet Rice - Charlestown

187 Main St, Charlestown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Pancake$6.95
Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce
More about Sweet Rice - Charlestown
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

251 Main Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (5248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Pancake$8.00
Lemon & Poppy Seed Pancakes$15.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg.
honey whipped ricotta, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup
Buttermilk Pumpkin Pancakes$14.00
spiced whipped cream, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup, powdered sugar
More about Monument Restaurant & Tavern

