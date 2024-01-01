Pancakes in Charlestown
Charlestown restaurants that serve pancakes
Tatte Bakery - Charlestown
40 Warren Street, Boston
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
Sweet Rice - Charlestown
187 Main St, Charlestown
|Thai Pancake
|$6.95
Rice flour stuffed with scallions served with ginger sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monument Restaurant & Tavern
251 Main Street, Boston
|Side of Pancake
|$8.00
|Lemon & Poppy Seed Pancakes
|$15.00
**cannot be prepared without: gluten, dairy, egg.
honey whipped ricotta, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup
|Buttermilk Pumpkin Pancakes
|$14.00
spiced whipped cream, macerated berries, bourbon maple syrup, powdered sugar