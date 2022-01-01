Go
Moody's Kitchen + Bar

#moodysaustin Pizza-Burger-Wings

2530 Guadalupe Street

Popular Items

Loaded Fries$8.99
Queso blanco, bacon, green onions, pickled
jalapeno, sour cream and cilantro
Moody's Special Burger$9.99
Double Creek Stone Farms Black Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Egg, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
Kale Caesar Salad$10.25
Kale, Toasted Croutons, Shaved Parmesan,
Capers, Red Onion, Light Caesar Dressing
Chicken Tenders$8.99
chicken tenders and fries
Queso and Chips$7.99
Queso blanco with guacamole and pico
Margarita Pizza$9.79
Cheese Burger$6.99
Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion,
Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles and aïoli sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Location

2530 Guadalupe Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
