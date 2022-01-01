Go
MORIHIRO

Open today 11:45 AM - 1:00 AM

41 Reviews

3133 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Futomaki$30.00
Traditional sushi roll stuffed with eel, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, kanpyo (Japanese squash), tamagoyaki (sweet Japanese omelette), and seasonal greens
Chirashi$75.00
Variety of fresh sashimi over a sushi rice bowl, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
Umeboshi Onigiri$5.00
Traditional Japanese rice ball, with pickled plums inside
Sushi Six$65.00
6 pcs nigiri plus one cut roll, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
Grilled Salmon Onigiri$5.00
Traditional Japanese white rice ball, with grilled wild sockeye salmon
Seasonal Bento Box$42.00
8 traditional Japanese items, with rice and miso soup
Seasonal Vegan Bento Box$32.00
8 vegetable items, with rice and miso soup
It has dashi broth.
Sushi Roll (3)$30.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, and Eel w/ cucumber
Sushi Ten$100.00
10 pcs nigiri plus one cut roll, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
Black Edamame$5.00
Cooked black edamame
All hours

Sunday5:45 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:45 am - 2:00 pm, 5:45 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:45 pm - 1:00 am

Location

3133 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90039

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Pickup

Delivery

