Proof Bakery Cooperative 3156 Glendale Boulevard

3156 Glendale Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Food Menu

Sweet / Morning Bakes

Croissant

$4.00

Traditional butter croissant Contains wheat and dairy

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.50

Butter croissant dough with Valhrona chocolate. Contains wheat and dairy

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$5.75

Butter croissant dough with gruyere cheese and ham. Contains wheat and dairy

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Twice baked croissant with a rum soak, almond frangipane, topped with powdered sugar. Contains wheat, dairy, and tree nuts

Pull Apart Croissant

$5.75

Croissant dough with seasonal flavors.

Fruit Danish

$6.50

Laminated pastry with seasonal fruit and pastry cream. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts.

Scone

$5.00

Sweet or savory! Our scone flavors change with the seasons. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Almond Financier

$4.00

Brown butter tea cake with seasonal fruit. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and wheat

Canele

$4.50

Baked custard with a caramelized beeswax shell. Chocolate and soba with a pinch of cinnamon

Fruit Chausson

$5.75

Fruit Galette

$6.75

Yogurt Cake Slice

$5.50

A slice of our yogurt cake loaf with seasonal fruit. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Buckwheat Tahini Tea Cake (gf)

$6.00

Soft buckwheat tea cake with tahini and topped with sesame seeds. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and sesame. Made in a facility that contains wheat.

Corn Cake

$5.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Valhrona chocolate topped with Maldon Sea Salt. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Thumbprint

$2.75

Seasonal flour (Spelt, Rye, Cornmeal, or Buckwheat) with house made seasonal jam. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Oat Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.

Coconut Macaroon (GF)

$2.75

Shortbread

$3.50

Savory / Sandwiches

Salami Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with salami, manchego, arugula, and chive butter. Contains wheat and dairy.

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with ham, gruyere, cornichons, and aioli. Contains wheat, dairy, and egg

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat

Stecca

$2.25

Individual bread stick made with sea salt and olive oil

Focaccia

$5.00

Focaccia Sandwich

$12.00

House made focaccia with turkey, gruyere, little gem lettuce, and aioli

English Muffin Sandwich

$7.00

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables and housemande spread. *May contain nuts

Gougere

$4.00

Pate choux with chedder, chives, and whole grain mustard

Savory Galette

$6.75

Croque

$8.00

Salad

$9.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Croissant Loaf

$12.00

Cold Case / Cakes

Cheesecake

$6.50+

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal fruit, 8" round

Black Forest Cake

$7.00+

Devil's food cake with roasted cherries and white chocolate mousse, 8" round

Curd Tart

$7.00

Individual tart with seasonal curd. Topped with crème fraiche whip.

Strawberry Chiffon Cake

$6.75+

Delicate chiffon cake with seasonal flavors

Gateau de Savoie

$6.75+

Chocolate Chiffon Cake

$6.75+

Preorder Menu

Whole Cakes

Strawberry Lemon Chiffon Cake (Whole Cake)

$40.00+

Layered strawberry chiffon cake with lemon buttercream. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy

Basque Cheesecake (Whole Cake)

$52.00

Crustless cheesecake with a caramelized exterior. Served with seasonal jam. 8" round. Contains wheat, eggs, and dairy

Add Writing!

$3.00

We can add chocolate writing to most of our cakes. Maximum letter count is 24 characters. Please specify what you would like in your order notes.

Viennoiserie

Croissant

$4.00

Traditional butter croissant Contains wheat and dairy

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.50

Butter croissant dough with Valhrona chocolate. Contains wheat and dairy

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Twice baked croissant with a rum soak, almond frangipane, topped with powdered sugar. Contains wheat, dairy, and tree nuts

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$5.75

Butter croissant dough with gruyere cheese and ham. Contains wheat and dairy

Fruit Danish

$6.50

Laminated pastry with seasonal fruit and pastry cream. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts.

Pastries

Almond Financier

$4.00

Brown butter tea cake with seasonal fruit. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and wheat

Scone

$5.00

Sweet or savory! Our scone flavors change with the seasons. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain tree nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Yogurt Cake Slice

$5.50

A slice of our yogurt cake loaf with seasonal fruit. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs. May contain nuts or sesame - please contact us for additional allergy information.

Buckwheat Tahini Tea Cake (gf)

$6.00

Soft buckwheat tea cake with tahini and topped with sesame seeds. Contains tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and sesame. Made in a facility that contains wheat.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Valhrona chocolate topped with Maldon Sea Salt. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Thumbprint

$2.75

Seasonal flour (Spelt, Rye, Cornmeal, or Buckwheat) with house made seasonal jam. Contains wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Passion Fruit Sesame Macaroon

$2.75

Coconut macaroon mixed passion fruit puree and topped with sesame seeds. Contains dairy, eggs, tree nuts (coconut), and sesame. Made in a facility that uses wheat

Oat Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Rolled oats with dried cranberries and walnuts. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, and tree nuts.

Savory

Daily Sandwiches. Available after 11:30 AM.

Salami Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with salami, manchego, arugula, and chive butter. Contains wheat and dairy.

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with ham, gruyere, cornichons, and aioli. Contains wheat, dairy, and egg

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.75

House made stecca with seasonal vegetables. May contain cheese, dairy or nuts. Contains wheat

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Proof, our Mission is to deliver seasonal creative food, using the highest quality of raw ingredients, where traditional handmade methods are an integral part of the finished product. We are committed to working as a team to care for everyone who comes through our doors and to contribute to the betterment of our local economy. Our Vision is to be a responsible food business by making choices that support our team, values people, respects our environment. Our food should be delicious to nourish us, our work should be challenging to teach us and our place of work should empower us for change.

Location

3156 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

