Proof Bakery Cooperative 3156 Glendale Boulevard

Restaurant info

At Proof, our Mission is to deliver seasonal creative food, using the highest quality of raw ingredients, where traditional handmade methods are an integral part of the finished product. We are committed to working as a team to care for everyone who comes through our doors and to contribute to the betterment of our local economy. Our Vision is to be a responsible food business by making choices that support our team, values people, respects our environment. Our food should be delicious to nourish us, our work should be challenging to teach us and our place of work should empower us for change.