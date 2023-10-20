Breakfast

Papas Burritos
$3.00

Potato, egg, cheese, cilantro, onion, and salsa

Nopales Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Eggs, spinach, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Chilaquiles Burritos
$5.00

Eggs, chips, beans, onion, cilantro, salsa, and cheese

1 Breakfast Taco
$2.00
3 Breakfast Tacos
$6.00

Potato, eggs, cheese, onion, and cilantro

Chips
$2.00
Sour cream on the side
$1.00
Avocado on the side
$2.00
2 Hot sauce
$1.00
Tortilla
$1.00
Xtra hot sauce on the side

Lunch

Lunch - Tacos

Bean Taco
$2.00
Potato Taco
$2.00
Nopales Taco
$2.00
Chorizo Taco
$2.00
Chicken Taco
$2.00
Steak Taco
$2.00
Egg taco
$2.00
xtra cheese
$1.00
bacon taco
$2.00

Lunch - Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$4.00
Nopales Spinach, Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Potato, Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Potato Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Chorizo & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Chicken & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Chicken & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Steak & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Steak & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Chorizo & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Bacon & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Bacon & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Potato Burrito
$5.00
Potato Nopales Burrito
$7.00
Nopales Beans Burrito
$5.00

Lunch - Quesadillas

Bacon Quesadilla
$5.00
Spinach & Potato Quesadilla
$6.00
Chorizo Quesadilla
$5.00
Nopales Quesadilla
$5.00
Steak Quesadilla
$5.00
Potato Quesadilla
$5.00
quesadilla
$4.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$5.00

Lunch - Nachos

Steak Nacho
$7.00
Chicken Nacho
$7.00
Chorizo Nacho
$7.00
Spinach & Potato Nacho
$6.00
Bacon Nachos
$7.00
Breakfast Nachos
$6.00
Nopales Nachos
$7.00
Regular Nachos
$6.00

Lunch- - Chips

Chips
$2.00

Drinks

Sodas

Coke
$1.00
Diet Coke
$1.00
Root Beer
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
7 up
$1.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.00
Orange Crush/Fanta
$1.00
Cactus Cooler
$1.00
Squirt
$1.00
Pepsi
$1.00
brisk
$1.00
canada dry
$1.00

Aguas Fresca

Jamaica
$2.50
Horchata
$2.50

La Croix

Flavor of the day
$1.00
Passion fruit
$1.00
Orange
$1.00
Coconut
$1.00

Water

Water
$1.00