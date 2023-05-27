Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sagrado Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3216 Glendale blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Food Items

Small Guacamole

$7.00

Classic Mexican dip made with ripe avocados, fresh lime juice, and a blend of flavorful spices

Molcajete Mixto

$50.00

Delectable blend of juicy meat, chicken breast, succulent shrimp, savory chorizo, and melted cheese, all topped with grilled onions and chiles

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Fajitas, made with marinated meat perfectly cooked with juicy bell peppers and onions and served with a side of fluffy rice and savory beans

Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Fajitas, made with marinated meat perfectly cooked with juicy bell peppers and onions, and served with a side of fluffy rice and savory beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Fajitas, made with marinated meat perfectly cooked with juicy bell peppers and onions and served with a side of fluffy rice and savory beans

Mixed Fajitas

$25.00

Fajitas, made with marinated meat perfectly cooked with juicy bell peppers and onions and served with a side of fluffy rice and savory beans

APERITIVOS

Ap fried cheese sticks

$9.00

Ap guacamole

$12.00

Ap azada fries

$13.00

Ap botana sagrada

$18.00

Ap quesadilla

$10.00

Ap try our ceviche

$18.00

Ap ceviche de hongos

$16.00

Ap chicken fingers

$9.00

Ap aguachiles

$19.00

Ap flautas

$10.00

Ap queso fundido

$15.00

Ap nachos

$9.00

App buffalo wings

$9.00

ENSALADA&tostadas

cesar salad

$8.00

tostada tradicional

$18.00

green salad

$9.00

salpicon tostada

$8.00

populares

Cmb taco (1)

$15.00

Cmb enchilada verde (1)

$15.00

Cmb enchilada roja (1)

$15.00

combinaciones de dos

Cmb taco y enchilada

$17.00

Cmb enchilada y tamal

$17.00

Cmb two enchiladas

$17.00

Cmb two flautas

$17.00

Cmb two tacos de carnitas

$17.00

Cmb tacos y tamal

$17.00

Cmb two tacos beef or chicken

$17.00

Cmb taquitos rancheros

$17.00

Cmb two tacos al pastor

$17.00

Cmb two chicken mole enchiladas

$17.00

Cmb tacos carbon

$17.00

burritos combinacion

Cmb burrito de carne asada

$16.00

Cmb burrito de camaron

$16.00

Cmb burrito bean & cheese

$10.00

Cmb burritos de pollo

$15.00

Cmb fried burrito

$15.00

Cmb burritos de carnitas

$15.00

Cmb burrito sagrado

Cmb burrito veggie

$12.00

ALA CARTA burrito

AC burrito vegetariano

$9.00

Ac burrito fajitas chicken or beef

$13.00

AC burrito carne al carbon

$12.00

AC burrito grilled shrimp

$14.00

AC burrito carnitas

$11.00

AC chicken burrito

$10.00

AC bean &cheeese burrito

$9.00

kids menu

Kids hamburger

$12.00

Kids cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids chicken fingers

$12.00

Kids quesadilla

$12.00

Kids enchilada

$12.00

Kids burrito

$12.00

A LA CARTA tacos

AC taco al Pastor (1)

$5.00

AC fish Taco (1)

$8.00

AC carbon taco (1)

$5.00

AC grilled shrimp taco (1)

$8.00

AC beef taco (1)

$5.00

AC chicken taco (1)

$5.00

SeaFood

Cmb Camarones Costa Azul

$20.00

Cmb Camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.00

Cmb Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Cmb Filete de Pescado al Ajo

$20.00

Cmb Arroz con Camarones Sagrado

$19.00

Cmb Camarones a LA Diabla

$20.00

Cmb Fish Tacos

$19.00

Side Orders

Tortillas

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Platanitos

$6.00

ChilesToreados

$3.00

French fries

$4.50

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$15.00

Consome de Pollo

$11.00

Platos Fuertes

Cmb Pechuga Plate

$19.00

Cmb Zarapes

$20.00

Cmb Tampiqueña Plate

$27.00

Cmb Carnitas Plate

$19.00

Cmb Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Cmb Carne Asada

$22.00

Cmb Milanesa

$20.00

AC Enchiladas

AC enchilada

$6.00

Ac seafood enchilada

$8.00

Ac shrimp enchilada

$9.00

AC enchilada (Copy)

$6.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Apple Burrito

$7.00

Drinks Menu

Btl beer

Btl Modelo

$8.00

Btl modelo negra

$8.50

Btl pacifico

$8.00

Btl corona

$8.00

Btl big wave

$8.00

Btl estrella jalisco

$8.00

Btl ultra light

$8.00

Btl stella artrosi

$8.00

Btl bud light

$8.00

Btl budweiser

$8.00

Btl Michelob ultra

$8.00

soft drinks

coke

$4.00

Btl sprite

$5.00

Btl mexican coke

$5.00

cafe

$4.00

hot tee

$4.00

Btl Fanta

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Dr pepper

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

dessert

ice cream

$5.00

fried ice cream

$7.00

apple burrito

$7.00

draft beer

ultra

$7.25

stella

$7.25

estrella jalisco

$7.25

mango cart

$7.25

elysian ipa

$7.25

big wave kona

$7.25

House Margaritas

Margarita

$12.00

Skynny Margarita

$12.50

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal

Arrete Reposado Artisanal

$14.00

Breakfast

Bk machaca con huevos

$11.00

Bk huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Bk huevos con chorizo

$11.00

Bk huevos con Jamon

$11.00

Bk Huevos con Tocino

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3216 Glendale blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

