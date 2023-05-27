Sagrado Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3216 Glendale blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village - Atwater
No Reviews
3300 Glendale Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurant
Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd
4.5 • 21
3193 Glendale Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurant