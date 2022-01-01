Go
Toast

Mo's

Come in and enjoy!

195 Warren Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Cod Fish Tacos$16.95
Three corn tortillas filled with our jalapeño garlic cilantro cabbage and topped with flour dusted grilled cod.
Combo Basket$18.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Cod Fish Basket$16.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Cheeseburger$13.95
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
*Cup$5.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Halibut Fish Basket$21.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Garlic Bread$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Cannonball$11.95
A sourdough bread bowl hollowed out and filled with our delicious clam chowder.
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
See full menu

Location

195 Warren Way

Tolovana Park OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cannon Beach Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seasons Cafe

No reviews yet

Seasons Cafe’ offers a wide variety of Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, House-made Soups, Espressos & Desserts.
Weekend Dinners Featuring fresh Seafoods and Entrée Pastas. Local Craft Beers & Northwest Wines.
Whether you’re looking to dine in or get food to go – you are sure to find something to please your palate.

Billy Mac’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maggie's On The Prom

No reviews yet

Bespoke food and Ocean Views. Enjoy every moment, at Maggie's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston