Mo's Seafood & Chowder

Mo's Lincoln City serves our famous clam chowder, fish and chips, fish tacos, and more. Gorgeous views and friendly staff.

860 51st Street

Popular Items

Cannonball Bread Bowl$11.95
*Cup$5.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
*Bowl$7.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Large Bowl of Chowder$9.95
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
Quart Hot Chowder$12.95
32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
Combo Basket$18.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
Kid Chicken Strips$6.95
Garlic Bread$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Cod Fish Basket$16.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Halibut Fish Basket$21.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Location

Lincoln City OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
