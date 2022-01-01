Go
Moshi Moshi

Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years.
Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

2092 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)

Popular Items

California$8.95
Moshi’s house blend of real crab of wild, red, blue, and snow crab with avocado and red tobiko. *GF
UPGRADES:
$1 Umami (black) tobiko or Yuzu tobiko.
$10 Nogizaka Style: red, yuzu, and umami tobiko plus a pile of ikura :)
Shiro-Maguro Nigiri$3.00
Canadian, wild, white tuna. *GF
Utensils
Chopsticks? Napkins? Forks? Spoons?
Hamachi Nigiri$3.00
Japanese farmed yellowtail. *GF
Edamame$5.95
Edamame dusted with kosher salt; served Regular or Spicy or Garlic or Yuzu.
*regular, garlic, yuzu: vegan, gluten free
*spicy & garlic contains sesame
Gyoza$11.95
6 house made dumplings filled with pork, ginger, garlic and cabbage.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
chopped yellow fin and ahi tunas, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
Sake Nigiri$3.25
Atlantic salmon, farmed. *GF
No Utensils
Let us know that you do not require any utensils.
Miso Soup$3.50
Miso soup with tofu and green onions.*contains fish stock*GF
Location

2092 3rd Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
