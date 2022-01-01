Go
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

2920 West Northwest Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tues. Lg Ckn Rice + Eggroll$4.19
Chicken bits, green onions and eggs wok
tossed with fried rice and a savory eggroll.
Combo Fried Rice$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
15 Fingers Family$12.99
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Noodle Bowl$7.39
Chicken bits, shrimp, onions, and bell peppers sautéed with seasoned lo-mein noodles. Available in spicy or regular.
20 Fingers Family$15.98
20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Wed. 8 Fingers + Rice$6.29
8 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 2 dipping sauces.
Sweet & Sour$0.25
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
30 Fingers Family$23.29
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Location

2920 West Northwest Highway

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
