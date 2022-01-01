Mt. Hope Family Diner
Located conveniently near the University of Rochester, URMC, Strong Memorial Hospital, etc. Breakfast served all day! Great food, service & prices!
1511 Mt Hope Ave
Popular Items
Location
1511 Mt Hope Ave
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Distillery
Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Pellegrino’s Deli Cafe has been serving the Rochester community since 1999 as deli style, family-friendly restaurant offering hot and cold subs, soups, salads, wraps, vegetarian selections and freshly baked bread & cookies. That tradition continues today. Guests tell us that they love the fresh taste of Pellegrino’s food, quick service, great value and our welcoming, friendly, comfortable atmosphere!
Pizza Wizard
NOBODY beats the WIZ.
Swillburger
Swillburger is a modern take on the classic American burger joint currently offering takeout only. In addition to food, Swillburger offers craft beer and cocktails to go.