Go
Toast

MVPs

Dine! Drink! Cheer! with friends and family at MVPs!

GRILL

1275 S Wheeler St • $$

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger$9.99
The Hall of Fame Burger is our classic burger made with a half pound of fresh ground chuck, served on a fresh baked and toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, and mayo. Make it even better by adding bacon, cheese, or avocado!
Bone-In Minor League (6)$9.99
Boneless Major League (10)$12.99
Bone-In Major League (10)$12.99
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.99
Tail-off shrimp battered in an authentic flour mixture, deep fried and tossed in our Asian sauce made in house, served with Bang Bang sauce
Stadium Fries$9.99
Cajun Seafood Pasta$15.99
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with ham, turkey, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, bacon bits, cucumber, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1275 S Wheeler St

Jasper TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Bubby’s Deli

No reviews yet

Come and let us feed you!

Dane's Crawfish and More

No reviews yet

Family style restaurant with friendly staff and Cajun style food plus many more of your favorites. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston