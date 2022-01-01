Go
Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100

Popular Items

Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
Fresh Roll$5.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Green Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, green curry paste, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Tom Kha
Chicken or a protein of your choice, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Fried Spring Roll$5.95
4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles
Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Crab Angel$6.95
6 fried wontons with cream cheese and crab meat
Location

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
