Go
Toast

Nature's Brew

Nature's Brew offers sandwiches, coffee, juices, & smoothies. Breakfast served all day!

SANDWICHES

2316 S Union Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)

Popular Items

PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
Latte
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, your choice of milk, and a dollop of foam.
Club$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
Nana's Sandwich$9.50
Two Fried Eggs, Balsamic Onions, Organic Mixed Greens, Lemon Garlic Aioli
2 Bacon Strips$2.00
Bagel$3.50
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
Drip Coffee
House Potatoes$3.50
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2316 S Union Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari W. Adams is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the first restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

Dirt Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2135 Main Street, Red Bluff, CA, 96080

KOBUNGA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Kobunga Korean Grill! We are a fast casual Korean BBQ restaurant with chef driven recipes. All of our sauces, meats and side dishes are made in-house. We offer Vegan and Gluten-Free items as well!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston