Nautical Bowls - West Fargo
Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
665 32ND AVE E SUITE 106
WEST FARGO, ND 58078
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
665 32ND AVE E SUITE 106, WEST FARGO ND 58078
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0340
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
Mas Tequilla
Come in and enjoy!
Plaza Azteca
Come in and enjoy!