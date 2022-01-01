Saint Joseph restaurants you'll love

Smash IPA | 6.3%

Grab a hold of this all Comet hops smash IPA and hold on because your going for a ride. This single malt, single hop IPA has gone where no other beer has gone before. The sweet, robust malt flavor of Golden Promise malt is a launching pad for a blast off of tropical fruit flavors that will float across your tongue in a most peculiar way. Great Minnesota grown Comet hops from our buds at Luxy 13.

