Saint Joseph restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Saint Joseph

Krewe image

 

Krewe

24 College Ave N, st joseph

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Jambalaya$21.00
trinity, tomato, shrimp ,andouille, chicken,
ham, jasmine rice
BBQ Shrimp$19.00
roux, butter, creole seasoning, worcestershire,
garlic, rosemary
MN Maque Choux$18.00
sweet corn, onion, garlic, forest mushrooms,
poblano pepper, red bell pepper, creole seasoning, cream
More about Krewe
Flour & Flower Bakery image

 

Flour & Flower Bakery

24 north college ave, st. joseph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Vegetable Curry Hand Pie$4.75
More about Flour & Flower Bakery
Bad Habit Brewing Company image

 

Bad Habit Brewing Company

25 College Ave N, Saint Joseph

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Christmas Cookie$12.00
Christmas Cookie Blonde Ale | 5.2%
A light and refreshing blonde ale with vanilla and almond brewed for Christmas. It tastes just like Grandma's Christmas cookies. You should get everything you asked for, if you leave it out for the jolly old fat man.
Smoothie Sour$12.00
Strawberry Smoothie Sour | 4%
Here's what's buzzin' cussin' | We starte with a Berliner base sour and suped up that classy chassis with loads of lactose to give it that creaminess the hip cats go crazy over. We infused it with enough strawberries to flip your lid, and cooled it off with enough vanilla to turn any flat-top into a jelly roll.
Luxys Comet$11.00
Smash IPA | 6.3%
Grab a hold of this all Comet hops smash IPA and hold on because your going for a ride. This single malt, single hop IPA has gone where no other beer has gone before. The sweet, robust malt flavor of Golden Promise malt is a launching pad for a blast off of tropical fruit flavors that will float across your tongue in a most peculiar way. Great Minnesota grown Comet hops from our buds at Luxy 13.
More about Bad Habit Brewing Company
