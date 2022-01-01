Grand Forks restaurants you'll love
Grand Forks's top cuisines
Must-try Grand Forks restaurants
More about Ground Round
Ground Round
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Won Tons
|$6.95
A great appetizer...or dessert! Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.49
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.79
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
More about Ely's Ivy
Ely's Ivy
22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks
|Popular items
|Pickle Dip
|$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
|Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
warm spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toasted bread
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
More about Snack Shack
Snack Shack
202 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
These are everything a chocolate chip cookie should be. Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully baked. Perfectly buttery and sweet.
|Pork Rib Sandwich
|$6.00
Flame Broiled Rib Pork Patties flavored with BBQ Sauce is a great comfort food no matter what time of day.
|Coca-Cola - 12 OZ
|$1.50
More about Toasted Frog - Grand Forks
Toasted Frog - Grand Forks
124 N 3RD ST - MAIN LEVEL, GRAND FORKS
More about Bully Brew Coffee House
Bully Brew Coffee House
2100 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
1405 Demers Ave, Grand Forks