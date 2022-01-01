Grand Forks restaurants you'll love

Grand Forks restaurants
Toast
  • Grand Forks

Grand Forks's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Grand Forks restaurants

Ground Round image

 

Ground Round

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Cream Cheese Won Tons$6.95
A great appetizer...or dessert! Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.49
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.79
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
More about Ground Round
Ely's Ivy image

 

Ely's Ivy

22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Pickle Dip$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
Artichoke Dip$10.00
warm spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toasted bread
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
More about Ely's Ivy
Snack Shack image

 

Snack Shack

202 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
These are everything a chocolate chip cookie should be. Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully baked. Perfectly buttery and sweet.
Pork Rib Sandwich$6.00
Flame Broiled Rib Pork Patties flavored with BBQ Sauce is a great comfort food no matter what time of day.
Coca-Cola - 12 OZ$1.50
More about Snack Shack
Harry's Steakhouse image

 

Harry's Steakhouse

421 DeMers Avenue, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Harry's Steakhouse
Toasted Frog - Grand Forks image

 

Toasted Frog - Grand Forks

124 N 3RD ST - MAIN LEVEL, GRAND FORKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Toasted Frog - Grand Forks
Restaurant banner

 

Charras

3915 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Charras
Bully Brew Coffee House image

 

Bully Brew Coffee House

2100 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bully Brew Coffee House
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

1405 Demers Ave, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
