Nachos in Grand Forks

Grand Forks restaurants
Grand Forks restaurants that serve nachos

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nachos Grande$14.99
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos with seasoned chicken. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole for $2.29
Beef Nachos Grande$14.99
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos with ground beef. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole for $2.29
Nachos Javier$11.99
Freshly cooked tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, Pico de Gallo, green onion, shredded cheese and a zesty pepper jack cheese sauce served with sides of seasoned sour cream and salsa.
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave

312 Kittson Ave, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Nachos$18.00
Pulled Pork, Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Pepper, Tomato, BBQ Sauce
More about Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave

