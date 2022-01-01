Nachos in Grand Forks
Grand Forks restaurants that serve nachos
More about Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Chicken Nachos Grande
|$14.99
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos with seasoned chicken. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole for $2.29
|Beef Nachos Grande
|$14.99
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos with ground beef. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole for $2.29
|Nachos Javier
|$11.99
Freshly cooked tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, Pico de Gallo, green onion, shredded cheese and a zesty pepper jack cheese sauce served with sides of seasoned sour cream and salsa.