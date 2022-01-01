Grand Forks bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Grand Forks
More about Ground Round
Ground Round
2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.49
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.79
|Cream Cheese Won Tons
|$6.95
A great appetizer...or dessert! Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
More about Ely's Ivy
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ely's Ivy
22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
|Szymanski Farms Burger
|$14.00
Grass fed local ground beef, bacon aioli, caramelized onions, and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese.
|Pickle Dip
|$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips