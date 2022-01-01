Grand Forks bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Grand Forks

Ground Round image

 

Ground Round

2800 32nd Ave South, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$14.49
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $1.79
Cream Cheese Won Tons$6.95
A great appetizer...or dessert! Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
More about Ground Round
Ely's Ivy image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ely's Ivy

22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks

Avg 5 (455 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
Szymanski Farms Burger$14.00
Grass fed local ground beef, bacon aioli, caramelized onions, and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese.
Pickle Dip$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
More about Ely's Ivy
Harry's Steakhouse image

 

Harry's Steakhouse

421 DeMers Avenue, Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Harry's Steakhouse
