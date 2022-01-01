Go
Toast

Nemi Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

2636 E Ann St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2636 E Ann St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Em's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tin Can Bar

No reviews yet

A cozy Tiki Bar with yummy Barbecue, Burgers and Wings.

Polish Eagles Sports Club

No reviews yet

Member's Club

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

A natural wine bar with zero pretension. The vibe is just right, food is killer, and the beers is oh so cold. Tinys Bottle Shop is located out back, too!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston