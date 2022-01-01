Go
Lucha Cartel

Funky Day of the Dead-inspired decor sets a lively vibe at this offbeat cantina with beer & tequila.

GRILL

207 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Empanadas (2)$11.00
Mushrooms & Oaxaca cheese. Served with salsa verde.
Chicken Empanadas (2)$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
Refried Beans, side.$3.00
Side Salad with agave lime dressing$5.00
Pico De Gallo, side.$3.00
Picadillo Empanadas (2)$11.00
Ground beef, chipotle, tomato sauce, carrots and peas. Served with salsa verde.
Mexican Mixed Grill (Parrillada) for 2$45.00
Grilled steak, chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, pork carnitas, grilled cactus, grilled onion with a side of guacamole, a side of Pico de Gallo & tortillas
Salsa Verde, cup$2.00
Guacamole, side$5.00
Sour Cream, side$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Nigthlife
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
