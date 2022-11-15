Restaurant header imageView gallery

National Mechanics

971 Reviews

$$

22 S 3rd St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Fried Chicken Basket
Grilled Cheese
Smash Burger

ALL DAY

Soup of the Day

$6.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

with onion, veal stock and swiss, provolone and parmesan cheeses.

Colossal Pretzel

Colossal Pretzel

$11.00

Served with beer cheese and mustard (vegetarian)

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$10.00

Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole (Vegan and gluten free)

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Beer battered pickled fried green beans served with homemade tartar sauce (vegan)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Our cheese blend with elbow macaroni & bread crumb topping (vegetarian)

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00
Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Fresh tortilla chips, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole (vegetarian and gluten-free)

Wings

Wings

$15.00

1 lb. of chicken wings with carrots and bleu cheese dressing (Buffalo or Stingin’ Honey Garlic)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Spinach, beets, avocado, bacon, pecans, bleu cheese, dried cherries and balsamic dressing

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American & cheddar cheese on buttered toasted bread with fresh fries or cream of tomato soup with croutons

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$16.00

(2) 4 oz smashed beef patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Natty Mac’s sauce on a potato roll with fresh fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

(2) 4 oz beef smashed beef patties with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese & Natty Mac’s sauce served on grilled bread with fresh fries

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$16.00

With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll

World Famous Veggie Burger

World Famous Veggie Burger

$16.00

Julienned carrot, zucchini, squash, broccoli & mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a vegan roll with cashew chipotle sauce and fresh fries (vegan)

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$16.00

Pork with garlic spinach with provolone cheese on a garlic ciabatta roll with fresh fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

With Natty Mac’s sauce & pickles with fresh fries and slaw

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

With Natty Mac’s sauce & pickles with fresh fries and slaw

BLAT

BLAT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo served on a buttered & grilled bread with fresh fries

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$20.00

Extra crispy half fried chicken with fresh fries and slaw

Fried Shrimp Meal

Fried Shrimp Meal

$20.00

(6) Jumbo fried shrimp with fresh fries and tartar sauce

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Homemade cream of tomato soup

Fresh Fries

Fresh Fries

$6.00

Fresh fries prepared daily (vegan, gluten free)

Homemade Apple Pie

$8.00
Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual eatery in a former bank building serving American fare amid karaoke, quiz nights & other events.

Website

Location

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

