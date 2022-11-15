National Mechanics
971 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual eatery in a former bank building serving American fare amid karaoke, quiz nights & other events.
Location
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Freebyrd Chicken - Philadelphia
No Reviews
111 South Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
No Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant