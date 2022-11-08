- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Kick Axe Throwing - Philly
Kick Axe Throwing - Philly
No reviews yet
232 Market St
Philadelphia,, PA 19106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALITY COCKTAILS
Chocolate Cherry Manhattan
1.5oz Birddog Black Cherry Whiskey .75oz Sweet Vermouth .5oz Creme de Cacao 2 dash Angostura Bitters
Fresh AF Margarita
1.5oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional .5oz Beauchant 1oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup
Spicy AF Margarita
1.5oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional .5oz Beauchant 1oz Lime Juice Jalapenos .25oz Simple Syrup
Mango AF Margarita
1.5oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional .5oz Beauchant 1oz Lime Juice Mango Puree .25oz Simple Syrup
Negroni-Philly
1oz Bluecoat Gin 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Campari
Call Me Old Fashioned
2oz Bulleit Bourbon .75oz Turbinado Syrup 2 Dash Angostura Bitters 2 Dash Orange Bitters
Cucumber Twist
1.5oz Stoli Cucumber .5oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Soda Tonic
Axe The Sangria
4oz Red Wine 2oz Triple Sec Dash Lemon, Lime & Orange Splash Sprite
Painkiller
2oz Myers Dark 4oz Pineapple 2oz Orange Juice
Bramble
1oz Wild Turkey 101 .75oz Birddog Black Berry Whiskey .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Simple Syrup
Midnight Express
1.75oz Stolz Vanilla .5oz Kahlua .25oz Averna Dash Turbinado Syrup Cold Brew Espresso Roast
Flora
2oz Bluecoat .75oz Lemon .5oz Elderflower Liqueur .5oz Lavender Syrup Splash Ginger Ale
The Mule's Kick
2oz Tito's Lime Juice Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Stormbreaker
A Dark & Stormy, Thor Style! 1.5oz Myers Dark rum .5oz Lime Juice Fever Tree Ginger Beer
LIQUOR
New Amsterdam (Well)
Titos
Stoli
Grey Goose
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Vanilla
Jose Cuervo Traditional
Casa Noble White
Casa Noble Resposado
Casa Noble Anejo
Wild Turkey
Jim Beam
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Bird Dog
Citywide
Whiskeysmith Peach
Johnnie Walker Black
Jameson & Guinness Special
Green Tea Shot
Proper Twelve
Fireball
Cruzan (well)
Myers Dark Rum
Bacardi
Sailor Jerry
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Coconut
Bluecoat
Tanqueray
New Amsterdam Gin
Ansac Cognac
Bauchant
Campari
Bailey's
Kahlua
Courvoisier VS
Elderflower
LIT
Peanut Butter Cup Shots
1oz Dogfish Roasted Peanut Vodka 1oz Creme de Cacao
Dark & Stormy
Lemon Drop Martini
CANNED BEER
SELTZER
TWO ROBBERS - Pineapple Ginger
TWO ROBBERS - Watermelon Cucumber
TWO ROBBERS - Black Cherry Lemon
TWO ROBBERS - Grapefruit Kiwi
Partay Passionfuit Draft
Partay Key Lime
Partay Grapefruit Paloma
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Peach
WINE
Cabernet (Glass)
Chardonnay (Glass)
Rose (Glass)
Champagne (Glass)
Cabernet (Bottle)
Chardonnay (Bottle)
Rose (Bottle)
Champagne (Bottle)
A medium-dry sparkling wine with crisp fruit flavors. The aromas are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances.
NA BEV
KICK-AXE MOCKTAIL
Fever Tree Ginger Beer, Lemon, Lavender Syrup, Soda