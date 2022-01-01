Go
Toast

Nicecream

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2831 Clarendon Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1870 reviews)

Popular Items

Brownie$2.49
Seasonal Flavor$9.99
We source as much as we can locally and find some amazing local fruits that we use in our ice cream. The reason it is seasonal, is those fruits are only available locally for very limited times. Try some of these amazingly fresh and local flavors! Curious what is the Seasonal Fruit Special is this month? Feel free to call our shop and ask!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Rainbow Sprinkles$2.00
Add a side of sprinkles to party with your ice cream!
Butter Toffee Pecan$9.99
Amazing butter toffee candied pecans inside of our local and fresh grass-fed cream and cane sugar, all frozen right in our shop with liquid nitrogen. The incredibly smooth ice cream has small sweet crunches that will be sure to excite anyone!
B-Y-O-S Build Your Own Sundae Kit$29.00
Make your own Nicecream sundaes at home! 2 Pints of Our Staff Favorite Ice Cream 2 Chocolate Fudge Brownies 1 Can Whipped Cream Rainbow Sprinkles Maraschino Cherries

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2831 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arlington Pub

No reviews yet

Buena Vida

No reviews yet

Buena Vida’s guests will have an authentic Mexican dining experience featuring homestyle cooking that transcends what one expects from most Mexican restaurants in America. Buena Vida's from-scratch menu, balances dishes from the land and sea, with many creative options for vegans and vegetarians to explore the unlimited tasting menu. Lush botanicals enliven the surroundings and serve as a key definer of the experience, creating the impression of dining in the Mexican rainforest. The restaurant Buena Vida takes pride in using fresh and seasonal ingredients. All of our food items are made from scratch, not to mention our house-made salsas, hand-made tamales and house-made-to-order corn tortillas.

Bitcoin Pizza - Arlington

No reviews yet

For Five Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston