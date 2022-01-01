Go
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

Known as Schulien’s for 100 years, O’Donovan’s is one of the oldest bars in Chicago. Enjoy everyone’s favorite comfort food, daily food & drink specials, a giant beer garden & sidewalk cafe, hdtv’s everywhere plus private party rooms for every type of event!
O’Donovan’s still has the MAGIC!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2100 W Irving Park Rd • $$

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$4.25
3 B's Burger$16.75
1/2 pound patty, bacon, BBQ & bleu cheese
Hot Pretzel$10.75
choice of cheese sauce, german or honey mustard
Cobb Salad$16.75
grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, corn, red onions, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese
Jane Wrap$15.75
chicken, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, bacon as a wrap
Mini Burgers$14.75
2oz patties & grilled onions(4pc)
Burger$15.75
1/2 pound patty
Mini Corn Dogs$13.75
turkey dogs, fries, honey mustard, BBQ (12pc)
Asian Chicken Salad$16.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
Mini Turkey Burgers$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2100 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
