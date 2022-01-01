Montana Bar
Come in and enjoy!
174 Frontage Rd
Location
174 Frontage Rd
Saltese MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Eddy's
Amazing View. Delicious Food. Full Bar & Ten Beers on Tap.
Rimrock Lodge
Our restaurant is part of a larger complex, including 25 hotel rooms, a bar with gaming machines and a large outdoor deck, a bowling alley and an RV Park. One can stay here and not have to go elsewhere for entertainment for the duration of their stay.
Silver Corner Bar
Historic Bar in Wallace, Idaho specializing in original and classic cocktails. Large selection of wines as well as domestic and imported beers.
Winki's Diner
Come in and enjoy!!
50's Diner with great food!