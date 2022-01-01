Opa Food Truck

Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

No reviews yet

We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and so want to ensure we are providing a safe environment for all of our staff and customers. While our tasting room will remain open for to-go only from 12-8PM daily, we wanted to provide another feature for those who may want to avoid crowds. We’re receiving orders 24hrs per day and fulfilling all orders that come in by 12pm same day. Anything after 12pm will be delivered the next day.

Thank you for your support. The delivery orders we are receiving are enabling us to keep operating and allowing our brewers and tasting room staff to keep working.

If you are picking up, have your order number ready and state license. Your license must match the name on the order. Thank you so much for your patience as we try and work through these difficult times. Our team greatly appreciates your support. Give us a call during business hours at 804-495-1955 or e-mail info@triplecrossing.com with any questions.

