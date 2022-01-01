- Home
Southern Pines
American
195 American Fusion
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
195 American Fusion
No reviews yet
195 Bell Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Soup
Comes with a Side
Al A Carte
Sauces
S/O GC Mayo
$0.50
S/O Ketchup
$0.50
S/O Paprika Aioli
$0.50
S/O Ranch
$0.50
S/O Bleu Cheese Dress
$0.50
S/O Pico
$0.50
S/O Guacamole
$0.75
S/O Sour Cream
$0.50
S/O Balsamic Vin
$0.50
S/O Caesar
$0.50
S/O Miso Sesame Vin
$0.50
S/O Lemon Evoo
$0.50
S/O Mustard
$0.50
S/O Reg Mayo
$0.50
S/O House Aioli
$0.50
S/O BBQ Sauce
$0.50
S/O Szechuan
$0.50
S/O Yum Yum
$0.50
S/O Remoulade
$0.50
S/O Garlic Aioli
$0.50
Salads
Shareable
Mains
Al a Carte
Sweets
Ice Cream
GF Cookie
$3.00
Scoop Almond
$5.00
Scoop Espresso
$5.00
Scoop Vanilla
$5.00
Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc
$5.00
Scoop Mint Choc Chip
$5.00
Scoop Butter Pecan
$5.00
Scoop Toffee
$5.00
Scoop Orange Cream
$5.00Out of stock
Scoop Almond
$5.00
Scoop Vanilla
$5.00
Scoop Mint Choc Chip
$5.00
Scoop Espresso
$5.00
Scoop Butter Pecan
$5.00
Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc
$5.00
Scoop Toffee
$5.00
Scoop Vanilla
$4.00
Scoop Almond
$4.00
Scoop Orange Cream
$4.00
Scoop Espresso
$4.00
Scoop Mint Choc Chip
$4.00
Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc
$4.00
Scoop Butter Pecan
$4.00
Scoop Rasp Cheesecake
$4.00
Pint Vanilla
$12.00
Pint Almond
$12.00
Pint Mint Choc Chip
$12.00
Pint Choc Brownie Cook
$12.00
Pint Butter Pecan
$12.00
Pint Espresso
$12.00
Pint Strawberry
$12.00
Pint Pnut Banana Choc
$12.00
Pint Orange Cream
$12.00
Quart Vanilla
$20.00
Quart Almond
$20.00
Quart Orange Cream
$20.00
Quart Strawberry
$20.00
Quart Butter Pecan
$20.00
Quart Mint Choc Chip
$20.00
Quart Espresso
$20.00
Quart Pnut Choc Banana
$20.00
Whole Pies
Classics
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Daiquiri
$11.00
Dark & Stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French 75
$12.00
French Martini
$12.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Holly Matt Margarita
$17.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hummer
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Kentucky Mule
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$12.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Paloma
$12.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Vesper
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$12.00
Liquor
Luksuswa 1.5 oz
$7.00
Stoli 1.5 oz
$7.00
Titos 1.5 oz
$8.00
Ketel One 1.5 oz
$8.00
Kvell 1.5 oz
$8.50
Belvedere 1.5 oz
$10.00
Grey Goose 1.5 oz
$10.00
Luksuswa 2oz
$9.00
Stoli 2oz
$9.00
Titos 2oz
$10.00
Ketel One 2oz
$10.00
Kvell 2oz
$10.50
Belvedere 2oz
$12.00
Grey Goose 2oz
$12.00
Luksuswa DBL
$11.00
Stoli DBL
$11.00
Titos DBL
$13.00
Ketel One DBL
$13.00
Kvell DBL
$14.00
Belvedere DBL
$17.00
Grey Goose DBL
$17.00
Gordons 1.5oz
$7.00
Beefeater 1.5oz
$7.00
Tanquerey 1.5oz
$8.00
Bombay 1.5oz
$8.50
Uncle Val's 1.5oz
$11.00
Hendricks 1.5oz
$12.00
Plymouth 1.5oz
$12.00
Hendricks Mid Summer 1.5oz
$12.00
Gordons 2oz
$9.00
Beefeater 2oz
$9.00
Tanquerey 2oz
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire 2oz
$10.50
Uncle Val's 2oz
$13.00
Hendricks 2oz
$14.00
Hendricks Mid Summer 2oz
$14.00
Plymouth 2oz
$14.00
Gray Whale 2oz
$14.50
Empress 2oz
$15.00
Gordons DBL
$11.00
Beefeater DBL
$11.00
Tanquerey DBL
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$14.00
Uncle Val's DBL
$19.00
Hendricks DBL
$21.00
Plymouth DBL
$21.00
Hendricks Mid Summer DBL
$21.00
Gray Whale DBL
$22.00
Empress DBL
$23.00
Bacardi 1.5oz
$7.00
Malibu 1.5oz
$7.00
Goslings 1.5oz
$7.00
Mt. Gay 1.5oz
$7.50
Flor De Cana 1.5oz
$8.50
Leblon 1.5oz
$9.00
Zaya 1.5oz
$10.00
Bacardi 2oz
$9.00
Malibu 2oz
$9.00
Goslings 2oz
$9.00
Mt. Gay 2oz
$9.50
Flor De Cana 2oz
$10.50
Leblon 2oz
$11.00
Zaya 2oz
$12.00
Bacardi DBL
$11.00
Malibu DBL
$11.00
Goslings DBL
$11.00
Mt. Gay DBL
$12.00
Flor De Cana DBL
$14.00
Leblon DBL
$15.00
Zaya DBL
$17.00
El Jimador Blanco 1.5oz
$7.50
El Jimador Repasado 1.5oz
$8.00
Casamigos Anejo 1.5oz
$18.00
Casamigos Blanco 1.5oz
$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal 1.5oz
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado 1.5oz
$16.00
Clase Azul 1.5oz
$27.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal 1.5oz
$12.50
Don Julio 1942 1.5oz
$27.00
Don Julio Blanco 1.5oz
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado 1.5oz
$16.00
Sombra Mezcal 1.5oz
$12.50
El Jimador Blanco 2oz
$9.50
El Jimador Repasado 2oz
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo 2oz
$21.00
Casamigos Blanco 2oz
$18.00
Casamigos Mezcal 2oz
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado 2oz
$19.00
Clase Azul 2oz
$30.00
Del Maguey Vida 2oz
$14.50
Don Julio 1942 2oz
$30.00
Don Julio Anejo 2oz
$21.00
Don Julio Blanco 2oz
$18.00
Don Julio Reposado 2oz
$19.00
Sombra Mezcal 2oz
$14.50
El Jimador Blanco DBL
$12.00
El Jimador Reposado DBL
$12.50
Casamigos Anejo
$33.00
Casamigos Blanco
$27.00
Casamigos Mezcal DBL
$25.75
Casamigos Reposado DBL
$29.00
Clase Azul DBL
$51.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL
$22.00
Don Julio 1942 DBL
$51.00
Don Julio Anejo DBL
$33.00
Don Julio Blanco DBL
$27.00
Don Julio Reposado DBL
$29.00
El Tesoro Reposado DBL
$35.00
Patron Anejo DBL
$33.00
Patron Reposado DBL
$29.00
Patron Silver DBL
$27.00
Patron XO Cafe DBL
$15.00
Sombra Mezcal DBL
$22.00
Teremano Blanco DBL
$17.00
Teremano Reposado DBL
$18.00
Angels Envy Bourbon 1.5oz
$14.50
Bakers 1.5oz
$15.25
Basil Hayden 1.5oz
$13.50
Benchmark Old Number 8 1.5oz
$6.25
Blade & Bow 1.5oz
$14.00
Blantons 1.5oz
$15.25
Bookers 1.5oz
$17.75
Buffalo Trace 1.5oz
$10.75
Bulleit Bourbon 1.5oz.
$11.00
Bulleit Rye 1.5oz
$11.75
Canadian Club 1.5oz
$6.50
Crown Royal 1.5oz
$11.25
Four Roses SB 1.5oz
$13.00
High West Campfire 1.5oz
$17.25
High West Rendezvous 1.5oz
$17.25
Jack Daniels 1.5oz
$10.25
Jameson 1.5oz
$10.75
Makers Mark 1.5oz
$11.00
Rittenhouse 1.5oz
$10.25
Templeton 1.5oz
$12.25
Whistle Pig 1.5oz
$17.75
Wild Turkey 101 1.5oz
$10.00
Woodford 1.5oz
$12.50
Benchmark 1.5oz
$7.00
Benchmark 2oz.
$8.25
Canadian Club 2oz.
$8.75
Jack Daniels 2oz.
$13.75
Jameson 2oz.
$14.25
Crown Royal 2oz.
$15.25
Woodford 2oz.
$16.75
Blade & Bow 2oz.
$18.75
Wild Turkey 101 2oz.
$13.25
Buffalo Trace 2oz.
$14.25
Makers Mark 2oz.
$14.75
Basil Hayden 2oz.
$17.75
Bakers 2oz.
$20.50
Blantons 2oz.
$20.50
Bookers 2oz.
$23.75
Rittenhouse 2oz.
$13.75
Bulleit Rye 2oz.
$15.62
Templeton 2oz.
$16.50
High West Rendezvous 2oz.
$23.00
High West Campfire 2oz.
$23.00
Bulleit Bourbon 2oz.
$14.75
Four Roses SB 2oz.
$17.75
Whistle Pig 2oz.
$23.75
Angels Envy Bourbon 2oz.
$19.25
Angels Envy Rye 2oz.
$24.75
Benchmark DBL
$10.25
Angels Envy Bourbon DBL
$24.00
Angels Envy Rye DBL
$31.00
Bakers DBL
$25.50
Basil Hayden DBL
$22.25
Blade & Bow DBL
$23.50
Blantons DBL
$25.50
Bookers DBL
$29.75
Buffalo Trace DBL
$18.00
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
$18.50
Bulleit Rye DBL
$19.50
Canadian Club DBL
$11.00
Crown Royal DBL
$19.00
Four Roses SB DBL
$22.25
High West Campfire DBL
$28.75
High West Rendezvous DBL
$28.75
Jack Daniels DBL
$17.00
Jameson Black Barrel DBL
$20.50
Jameson DBL
$17.75
Makers Mark DBL
$18.50
Red Breast DBL
$27.00
Rittenhouse DBL
$17.25
Templeton DBL
$20.50
Whistle Pig DBL
$29.50
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
$16.50
Woodford DBL
$21.00
Balvenie 12yr. 1.5oz
$16.25
Dalwhinnie 15yr. 1.5oz
$17.00
Dewars 1.5oz
$9.50
Famous Grouse
$9.50
Glenfiddich 12yr. 1.5oz
$14.25
Glenmorangie 18yr. 1.5oz
$22.50
Johnnie Walker Black 1.5oz
$12.75
Johnnie Walker Blue
$34.50
Lagavulin 16yr. 1.5oz
$21.50
Laphroaig 10yr. 1.5oz
$14.50
Macallan 12yr. 1.5oz
$17.25
Macallan 15yr. 1.5oz
$23.50
Macallan 18yr. 1.5oz
$48.50
Monkey Shoulder 1.5oz
$11.50
Oban 14yr. 1.5oz
$18.75
Balvenie 12yr. 2oz
$21.50
Dalwhinnie 15yr. 2oz
$22.75
Dewars 2oz
$12.75
Glenfiddich 12yr. 2oz
$19.00
Glenmorangie 18yr. 2oz
$27.50
Johnnie Walker Black 2oz
$17.00
Johnnie Walker Blue 2oz.
$46.00
Lagavulin 16yr. 2oz
$28.75
Laphroaig 10yr. 2oz
$19.25
Macallan 12yr. 2oz
$23.00
Macallan 15yr. 2oz
$31.25
Macallan 18yr. 2oz
$64.75
Monkey Shoulder 2oz
$15.25
Oban 14yr. 2oz
$25.00
Famous Grouse
$12.75
Balvenie 12yr. DBL
$27.00
Dalwhinnie 15yr. DBL
$28.50
Dewars DBL
$15.75
Famous Grouse
$15.75
Glenfiddich 12yr. DBL
$23.75
Glenmorangie 18yr. DBL
$34.36
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$21.50
Johnnie Walker Blue
$57.50
Lagavulin 16yr. DBL
$35.75
Laphroaig 10yr. DBL
$24.00
Macallan 12yr. DBL
$29.00
Macallan 15yr. DBL
$39.00
Macallan 18yr. DBL
$80.75
Monkey Shoulder DBL
$19.00
Oban 14yr. DBL
$21.25
Amaretto 1.5oz
$10.25
Aperol 1.5oz
$10.00
Campari 1.5oz
$11.75
Chartreuse, Green 1.5oz
$15.00
Chartreuse, Yellow 1.50z
$15.00
Drambuie 1.5oz
$11.75
Frangelico 1.5oz
$10.50
Godiva 1.5oz
$11.00
Grand Marnier 1.5oz
$12.25
Remy Martin 1.5oz
$13.25
Hennessy VS 1.5oz
$12.25
Hennessy XO 1.5oz
$30.00
Kahlua 1.5oz
$9.25
Cointreau 1.5oz
$11.50
Baileys 1.5oz
$10.50
Cynar 1.5oz
$11.25
St. Germain 1.5oz
$11.00
Sambuca 1.5oz
$7.50
B&B 1.5oz
$11.75
Chambord 1.5oz
$11.75
Benedictine 1.5oz
$11.75
Amaretto 2oz.
$13.75
Aperol 2oz.
$13.25
B&B 2oz.
$15.75
Baileys 2oz.
$14.00
Benedictine 2oz.
$15.75
Campari 2oz.
$15.75
Chambord 2oz.
$15.75
Cointreau 2oz.
$15.25
Cynar 2oz.
$15.00
Drambuie 2oz.
$15.75
Fernet Branca 2oz.
$14.50
Frangelico 2oz.
$14.00
Godiva 2oz.
$14.75
Gran Mariner 2oz.
$16.50
Green Chartreuse 2oz.
$20.00
Hennessy VS 2oz.
$16.50
Hennessy XO 2oz.
$40.00
Kahlua 2oz.
$12.25
Korbel 2oz.
$9.00
Remy Martin 2oz.
$17.75
St. Germain 2oz.
$14.75
Yellow Chartreuse 2oz.
$20.00
Remy Martin
$22.25
Hennessy XO
$50.12
Hennessy VS
$20.50
Vodka
BTG White
BTG Bottles
1/2 Pours
Red
BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir
$108.00
this wine is delicious
BTL August Briggs Pinot Noir RR
$70.00
BTL Lando Pinot Noir
$120.00
BTL Auteur Pinot Noir
$93.00
BTL Kistler Occidental Station Pinot Noir
$240.00
BTL Jolete Pinot Noir
$55.00
BTL The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir
$75.00Out of stock
BTL Seasmoke Southing Pinot Noir
$185.00
BTL Seasmoke Ten Pinot Noir
$185.00
BTL Paul Hobbs Cabernet
$170.00
BTL Elyse Holbrook Mitchell Cabernet
$125.00
BTL Silver Ghost Cabernet
$58.00
BTL Tate Spring Street Cabernet
$110.00
BTL Sapaio Volpolo Bolgheri Cabernet
$70.00
BTL Felino Cabernet
$50.00
BTL Rickety Bridge Reserve Cabernet
$66.00
BTL Reynolds "Persistence Red Blend
$125.00
BTL August Briggs "Wishes" Red Blend
$55.00
BTL Chateau Lamothe Bordeaux
$40.00
BTL De Toren Fusion V Bordeaux Blend
$110.00
BTL Elyse "C'est Si Bon" GSM
$55.00
BTL OPR Red Blend
$45.00
BTL Slam Dunk Red Blend
$40.00
BTL Bramare "Lujan De Cuyo" Malbec
$75.00
BTL Felino Malbec
$44.00
BTL Santa Julia Reserva Malbec Blend
$26.00
BTL "El Coco" Zinfandel Blend
$130.00
BTL Elyse Zinfandel
$65.00
BTL La Storia Zinfandel
$45.00Out of stock
BTL La Storia Merlot
$45.00
BTL Black Bird "Arise" Merlot Blend
$110.00
BTL Schiavenza Barolo Broglio
$95.00
BTL Il Chioso Nebbiolo
$50.00
BTL Pian Delle Querci Montalcino
$45.00
BTL Pian della Querci Brunello
$90.00
BTL Mastrojanni Brunello
$138.00
BTL Braida Montebruna Barbera D'Asti
$50.00
BTL Podere Pappolo Toscana Rosso
$38.00
BTL Evaluna Rosso Red Blend
$30.00
BTL Monterotondo Chianti Classico
$65.00
BTL L'Arco Chianti
$44.00
BTL Uccelliera Rapace Toscana
$78.00
BTL Tinto Pesquera Crianza
$65.00
BTL Principe del Sole Tuscan
$34.00
BTL Bocelli Tenor Super Tuscan
$40.00
BTL Phincas Bodegas Bhilar Rioja
$70.00
White
BTL Seasmoke Chardonnay
$165.00
BTL Paul Lato "Matinee" Chardonnay
$82.00
BTL Trefethen Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL Peri Chardonnay
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Meyers Family Chardonnay
$56.00
BTL Domaine Renaud Macon-Villages
$40.00
BTL Domaine Renaud Pouilly-Fusse
$65.00
BTL Laurent Perrachon Pouilly-Fuisse
$55.00
BTL Christophe Patrice Petit Chablis
$38.00
BTL J.L. Chave Circa Roussanne Blend
$60.00
BTL Montinore Estate Pinot Gris
$32.00
BTL Collestefano Verdicchio
$40.00
BTL Montinore Estate Borealis
$38.00
BTL Bonny Doon Blend
$38.00
BTL Zahringer Cuvee Blend
$42.00
Bubbly
Coffee
All hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
195 Bell Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387
Gallery
