American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

195 American Fusion

No reviews yet

195 Bell Avenue

Southern Pines, NC 28387



Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Soup

Soup

$4.50+

Salad

Local

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

Southwest

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Beets

$12.00

Good to Share

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

Comes with a Side

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Burrito

$16.00

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Brisket

$12.00Out of stock

Burger

$13.00

Plates

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-Fry

$12.00

Pasta

$12.00

Tikka Masala

$12.00

Vegetable Masala

$11.00

Specials

Tamale

$13.00

Crab Cake

$18.00Out of stock

Al A Carte

Avocado

$4.00

Single Chicken Breast

$7.00

Piece of Salmon

$7.00

S/O FF

$4.00

S/O Wedges

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

S/0 Brisket

$5.00

S/O Onion Rings

$3.00

S/O Brussels

$5.00

S/O Veg

$4.00

S/O Mash

$3.00

Standings Curry

$20.25

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Naan

$3.00

Single Taco

$8.00

Side Prairie Bread

$1.00

Sauces

S/O GC Mayo

$0.50

S/O Ketchup

$0.50

S/O Paprika Aioli

$0.50

S/O Ranch

$0.50

S/O Bleu Cheese Dress

$0.50

S/O Pico

$0.50

S/O Guacamole

$0.75

S/O Sour Cream

$0.50

S/O Balsamic Vin

$0.50

S/O Caesar

$0.50

S/O Miso Sesame Vin

$0.50

S/O Lemon Evoo

$0.50

S/O Mustard

$0.50

S/O Reg Mayo

$0.50

S/O House Aioli

$0.50

S/O BBQ Sauce

$0.50

S/O Szechuan

$0.50

S/O Yum Yum

$0.50

S/O Remoulade

$0.50

S/O Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chix Tenders with FF

$12.00

Kids Gr Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesa

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Local

$10.00

Beets

$10.00

Sm. Caesar

$6.00

Sm. Spinach

$6.00

Sm. Local

$6.00

Sm. Beets

$6.00

Shareable

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Mains

Airline

$33.00

Ravioli

$24.00

Butter Chicken

$26.00

Filet

$49.00

Mahi

$36.00

Salmon

$34.00

Shrimp Curry

$26.00

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Burger

$17.00

Scallops

$47.00

Specials

Porkchop

$38.00

Crabcake

$18.00

Shortrib

$39.00Out of stock

Wings

$16.00

Al a Carte

Chile Relleno

$8.00

S/O Avocado

$4.00

S/O Brussels

$5.00

S/O FF

$5.00

S/O Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

S/O Rice

$4.00

S/O Veg

$5.00

S/O Wedges

$6.00

S/O Chipotle Mac n Cheese

$5.00

S/O Risotto

$6.00

Chile Relleno Setup

$16.00

S/O Brisket

$8.00

House Salad

$5.00

Ind. Scallop

$5.00

S/O Curry Sauce

$3.00

S/O Slaw

$3.00

Sauces

S/O GC Mayo

$0.50

S/O Ketchup

$0.50

S/O Paprika Aioli

$0.50

S/O Ranch

$0.50

S/O Bleu Cheese Dress

$0.50

S/O Pico

$0.50

S/O Guacamole

$0.75

S/O Sour Cream

$0.50

S/O Balsamic Vin

$0.50

S/O Caesar

$0.50

S/O Miso Sesame Vin

$0.50

S/O Lemon Evoo

$0.50

S/O Mustard

$0.50

S/O Reg Mayo

$0.50

S/O House Aioli

$0.50

S/O BBQ Sauce

$0.50

S/O Szechuan

$0.50

S/O Yum Yum

$0.50

Sweets

Reg Cheesecake

$9.00

Choc Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

P-Nut Pie

$9.00

The Hummer

$16.00

Apple Tart

$11.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

GF Cookie

$3.00

Scoop Almond

$5.00

Scoop Espresso

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc

$5.00

Scoop Mint Choc Chip

$5.00

Scoop Butter Pecan

$5.00

Scoop Toffee

$5.00

Scoop Orange Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Scoop Almond

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

Scoop Mint Choc Chip

$5.00

Scoop Espresso

$5.00

Scoop Butter Pecan

$5.00

Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc

$5.00

Scoop Toffee

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Scoop Almond

$4.00

Scoop Orange Cream

$4.00

Scoop Espresso

$4.00

Scoop Mint Choc Chip

$4.00

Scoop Banana, Pnut, Choc

$4.00

Scoop Butter Pecan

$4.00

Scoop Rasp Cheesecake

$4.00

Pint Vanilla

$12.00

Pint Almond

$12.00

Pint Mint Choc Chip

$12.00

Pint Choc Brownie Cook

$12.00

Pint Butter Pecan

$12.00

Pint Espresso

$12.00

Pint Strawberry

$12.00

Pint Pnut Banana Choc

$12.00

Pint Orange Cream

$12.00

Quart Vanilla

$20.00

Quart Almond

$20.00

Quart Orange Cream

$20.00

Quart Strawberry

$20.00

Quart Butter Pecan

$20.00

Quart Mint Choc Chip

$20.00

Quart Espresso

$20.00

Quart Pnut Choc Banana

$20.00

Whole Pies

Whole Reg Cheesecake

$75.00

Whole Choc Cheesecake

$75.00

Whole Choc Almond Pie

$75.00

Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake

$75.00

Port

Tawny 10yr.

$10.00

Barnard Griffin Syrah

$8.00

Classics

Cinder

$12.00

Daydream

$12.00

Hunger Of The Pine

$12.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$12.00

Whiskey Roads

$12.00

Conors on a Cloud

$12.00

Brightside

$12.00

Neon Eyes

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Holly Matt Margarita

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hummer

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Vesper

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Liquor

Luksuswa 1.5 oz

$7.00

Stoli 1.5 oz

$7.00

Titos 1.5 oz

$8.00

Ketel One 1.5 oz

$8.00

Kvell 1.5 oz

$8.50

Belvedere 1.5 oz

$10.00

Grey Goose 1.5 oz

$10.00

Luksuswa 2oz

$9.00

Stoli 2oz

$9.00

Titos 2oz

$10.00

Ketel One 2oz

$10.00

Kvell 2oz

$10.50

Belvedere 2oz

$12.00

Grey Goose 2oz

$12.00

Luksuswa DBL

$11.00

Stoli DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Ketel One DBL

$13.00

Kvell DBL

$14.00

Belvedere DBL

$17.00

Grey Goose DBL

$17.00

Gordons 1.5oz

$7.00

Beefeater 1.5oz

$7.00

Tanquerey 1.5oz

$8.00

Bombay 1.5oz

$8.50

Uncle Val's 1.5oz

$11.00

Hendricks 1.5oz

$12.00

Plymouth 1.5oz

$12.00

Hendricks Mid Summer 1.5oz

$12.00

Gordons 2oz

$9.00

Beefeater 2oz

$9.00

Tanquerey 2oz

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire 2oz

$10.50

Uncle Val's 2oz

$13.00

Hendricks 2oz

$14.00

Hendricks Mid Summer 2oz

$14.00

Plymouth 2oz

$14.00

Gray Whale 2oz

$14.50

Empress 2oz

$15.00

Gordons DBL

$11.00

Beefeater DBL

$11.00

Tanquerey DBL

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$14.00

Uncle Val's DBL

$19.00

Hendricks DBL

$21.00

Plymouth DBL

$21.00

Hendricks Mid Summer DBL

$21.00

Gray Whale DBL

$22.00

Empress DBL

$23.00

Bacardi 1.5oz

$7.00

Malibu 1.5oz

$7.00

Goslings 1.5oz

$7.00

Mt. Gay 1.5oz

$7.50

Flor De Cana 1.5oz

$8.50

Leblon 1.5oz

$9.00

Zaya 1.5oz

$10.00

Bacardi 2oz

$9.00

Malibu 2oz

$9.00

Goslings 2oz

$9.00

Mt. Gay 2oz

$9.50

Flor De Cana 2oz

$10.50

Leblon 2oz

$11.00

Zaya 2oz

$12.00

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Malibu DBL

$11.00

Goslings DBL

$11.00

Mt. Gay DBL

$12.00

Flor De Cana DBL

$14.00

Leblon DBL

$15.00

Zaya DBL

$17.00

El Jimador Blanco 1.5oz

$7.50

El Jimador Repasado 1.5oz

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo 1.5oz

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco 1.5oz

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal 1.5oz

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado 1.5oz

$16.00

Clase Azul 1.5oz

$27.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal 1.5oz

$12.50

Don Julio 1942 1.5oz

$27.00

Don Julio Blanco 1.5oz

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado 1.5oz

$16.00

Sombra Mezcal 1.5oz

$12.50

El Jimador Blanco 2oz

$9.50

El Jimador Repasado 2oz

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo 2oz

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco 2oz

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal 2oz

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado 2oz

$19.00

Clase Azul 2oz

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida 2oz

$14.50

Don Julio 1942 2oz

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo 2oz

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco 2oz

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado 2oz

$19.00

Sombra Mezcal 2oz

$14.50

El Jimador Blanco DBL

$12.00

El Jimador Reposado DBL

$12.50

Casamigos Anejo

$33.00

Casamigos Blanco

$27.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$25.75

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$29.00

Clase Azul DBL

$51.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL

$22.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$51.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$33.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$27.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$29.00

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$35.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$33.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$29.00

Patron Silver DBL

$27.00

Patron XO Cafe DBL

$15.00

Sombra Mezcal DBL

$22.00

Teremano Blanco DBL

$17.00

Teremano Reposado DBL

$18.00

Angels Envy Bourbon 1.5oz

$14.50

Bakers 1.5oz

$15.25

Basil Hayden 1.5oz

$13.50

Benchmark Old Number 8 1.5oz

$6.25

Blade & Bow 1.5oz

$14.00

Blantons 1.5oz

$15.25

Bookers 1.5oz

$17.75

Buffalo Trace 1.5oz

$10.75

Bulleit Bourbon 1.5oz.

$11.00

Bulleit Rye 1.5oz

$11.75

Canadian Club 1.5oz

$6.50

Crown Royal 1.5oz

$11.25

Four Roses SB 1.5oz

$13.00

High West Campfire 1.5oz

$17.25

High West Rendezvous 1.5oz

$17.25

Jack Daniels 1.5oz

$10.25

Jameson 1.5oz

$10.75

Makers Mark 1.5oz

$11.00

Rittenhouse 1.5oz

$10.25

Templeton 1.5oz

$12.25

Whistle Pig 1.5oz

$17.75

Wild Turkey 101 1.5oz

$10.00

Woodford 1.5oz

$12.50

Benchmark 1.5oz

$7.00

Benchmark 2oz.

$8.25

Canadian Club 2oz.

$8.75

Jack Daniels 2oz.

$13.75

Jameson 2oz.

$14.25

Crown Royal 2oz.

$15.25

Woodford 2oz.

$16.75

Blade & Bow 2oz.

$18.75

Wild Turkey 101 2oz.

$13.25

Buffalo Trace 2oz.

$14.25

Makers Mark 2oz.

$14.75

Basil Hayden 2oz.

$17.75

Bakers 2oz.

$20.50

Blantons 2oz.

$20.50

Bookers 2oz.

$23.75

Rittenhouse 2oz.

$13.75

Bulleit Rye 2oz.

$15.62

Templeton 2oz.

$16.50

High West Rendezvous 2oz.

$23.00

High West Campfire 2oz.

$23.00

Bulleit Bourbon 2oz.

$14.75

Four Roses SB 2oz.

$17.75

Whistle Pig 2oz.

$23.75

Angels Envy Bourbon 2oz.

$19.25

Angels Envy Rye 2oz.

$24.75

Benchmark DBL

$10.25

Angels Envy Bourbon DBL

$24.00

Angels Envy Rye DBL

$31.00

Bakers DBL

$25.50

Basil Hayden DBL

$22.25

Blade & Bow DBL

$23.50

Blantons DBL

$25.50

Bookers DBL

$29.75

Buffalo Trace DBL

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$18.50

Bulleit Rye DBL

$19.50

Canadian Club DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$19.00

Four Roses SB DBL

$22.25

High West Campfire DBL

$28.75

High West Rendezvous DBL

$28.75

Jack Daniels DBL

$17.00

Jameson Black Barrel DBL

$20.50

Jameson DBL

$17.75

Makers Mark DBL

$18.50

Red Breast DBL

$27.00

Rittenhouse DBL

$17.25

Templeton DBL

$20.50

Whistle Pig DBL

$29.50

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$16.50

Woodford DBL

$21.00

Balvenie 12yr. 1.5oz

$16.25

Dalwhinnie 15yr. 1.5oz

$17.00

Dewars 1.5oz

$9.50

Famous Grouse

$9.50

Glenfiddich 12yr. 1.5oz

$14.25

Glenmorangie 18yr. 1.5oz

$22.50

Johnnie Walker Black 1.5oz

$12.75

Johnnie Walker Blue

$34.50

Lagavulin 16yr. 1.5oz

$21.50

Laphroaig 10yr. 1.5oz

$14.50

Macallan 12yr. 1.5oz

$17.25

Macallan 15yr. 1.5oz

$23.50

Macallan 18yr. 1.5oz

$48.50

Monkey Shoulder 1.5oz

$11.50

Oban 14yr. 1.5oz

$18.75

Balvenie 12yr. 2oz

$21.50

Dalwhinnie 15yr. 2oz

$22.75

Dewars 2oz

$12.75

Glenfiddich 12yr. 2oz

$19.00

Glenmorangie 18yr. 2oz

$27.50

Johnnie Walker Black 2oz

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Blue 2oz.

$46.00

Lagavulin 16yr. 2oz

$28.75

Laphroaig 10yr. 2oz

$19.25

Macallan 12yr. 2oz

$23.00

Macallan 15yr. 2oz

$31.25

Macallan 18yr. 2oz

$64.75

Monkey Shoulder 2oz

$15.25

Oban 14yr. 2oz

$25.00

Famous Grouse

$12.75

Balvenie 12yr. DBL

$27.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr. DBL

$28.50

Dewars DBL

$15.75

Famous Grouse

$15.75

Glenfiddich 12yr. DBL

$23.75

Glenmorangie 18yr. DBL

$34.36

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$21.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$57.50

Lagavulin 16yr. DBL

$35.75

Laphroaig 10yr. DBL

$24.00

Macallan 12yr. DBL

$29.00

Macallan 15yr. DBL

$39.00

Macallan 18yr. DBL

$80.75

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$19.00

Oban 14yr. DBL

$21.25

Amaretto 1.5oz

$10.25

Aperol 1.5oz

$10.00

Campari 1.5oz

$11.75

Chartreuse, Green 1.5oz

$15.00

Chartreuse, Yellow 1.50z

$15.00

Drambuie 1.5oz

$11.75

Frangelico 1.5oz

$10.50

Godiva 1.5oz

$11.00

Grand Marnier 1.5oz

$12.25

Remy Martin 1.5oz

$13.25

Hennessy VS 1.5oz

$12.25

Hennessy XO 1.5oz

$30.00

Kahlua 1.5oz

$9.25

Cointreau 1.5oz

$11.50

Baileys 1.5oz

$10.50

Cynar 1.5oz

$11.25

St. Germain 1.5oz

$11.00

Sambuca 1.5oz

$7.50

B&B 1.5oz

$11.75

Chambord 1.5oz

$11.75

Benedictine 1.5oz

$11.75

Amaretto 2oz.

$13.75

Aperol 2oz.

$13.25

B&B 2oz.

$15.75

Baileys 2oz.

$14.00

Benedictine 2oz.

$15.75

Campari 2oz.

$15.75

Chambord 2oz.

$15.75

Cointreau 2oz.

$15.25

Cynar 2oz.

$15.00

Drambuie 2oz.

$15.75

Fernet Branca 2oz.

$14.50

Frangelico 2oz.

$14.00

Godiva 2oz.

$14.75

Gran Mariner 2oz.

$16.50

Green Chartreuse 2oz.

$20.00

Hennessy VS 2oz.

$16.50

Hennessy XO 2oz.

$40.00

Kahlua 2oz.

$12.25

Korbel 2oz.

$9.00

Remy Martin 2oz.

$17.75

St. Germain 2oz.

$14.75

Yellow Chartreuse 2oz.

$20.00

Remy Martin

$22.25

Hennessy XO

$50.12

Hennessy VS

$20.50

Fast Cock

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Vodka & Tonic

$10.00

Vodka

1.5oz Luksuswa

$7.00

1.5oz Stoli

$8.00

1.5oz Titos

1.5oz Kvell

1.5oz Ketel One

1.5oz Belvedere

1.5oz Grey Goose

BTG White

GL Prosecco

$10.00

GL Bench

$13.00

GL Gabriella

$12.00

GL Annas Way

$12.00

GL Terra Santa

$11.00

GL Kate Arnold

$10.00

GL H&B

$15.00

GL Sparkling Rose

$12.00

BTG Red

GL Greetings

$13.00

GL Barrique

$13.00

GL Dama Monte

$11.00

GL Notebook

$11.00

GL Bordeaux

$12.00

BTG Bottles

BTL Dignitat

$36.00

BTL Bench

$48.00

BTL Gabriella

$44.00

BTL Anna's Way

$44.00

BTL Kate Arnold

$36.00

BTL H & B

$56.00

BTL Greetings

$48.00

BTL Barrique

$48.00

BTL Dama

$41.00

BTL Notebook

$40.00

BTL Terra Santa

$40.00

BTL Baron de Seilac

$44.00

1/2 Pours

1/2 GL Dignitat

$5.00

1/2 GL Bench

$6.50

1/2 GL Gabriella

$6.00

1/2 GL Anna's Way

$5.50

1/2 GL Terra Santa

$5.50

1/2 GL Kate Arnold

$5.00

1/2 GL Greetings

$6.50

1/2 GL Barrique

$6.50

1/2 GL Dama Monte

$5.50

1/2 GL Notebook

$5.50

1/2 GL H&B Rose

$7.50

1/2 GL Baron de Seilac

$6.00

Red

BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$108.00

this wine is delicious

BTL August Briggs Pinot Noir RR

$70.00

BTL Lando Pinot Noir

$120.00

BTL Auteur Pinot Noir

$93.00

BTL Kistler Occidental Station Pinot Noir

$240.00

BTL Jolete Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Seasmoke Southing Pinot Noir

$185.00

BTL Seasmoke Ten Pinot Noir

$185.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$170.00

BTL Elyse Holbrook Mitchell Cabernet

$125.00

BTL Silver Ghost Cabernet

$58.00

BTL Tate Spring Street Cabernet

$110.00

BTL Sapaio Volpolo Bolgheri Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Felino Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Rickety Bridge Reserve Cabernet

$66.00

BTL Reynolds "Persistence Red Blend

$125.00

BTL August Briggs "Wishes" Red Blend

$55.00

BTL Chateau Lamothe Bordeaux

$40.00

BTL De Toren Fusion V Bordeaux Blend

$110.00

BTL Elyse "C'est Si Bon" GSM

$55.00

BTL OPR Red Blend

$45.00

BTL Slam Dunk Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Bramare "Lujan De Cuyo" Malbec

$75.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$44.00

BTL Santa Julia Reserva Malbec Blend

$26.00

BTL "El Coco" Zinfandel Blend

$130.00

BTL Elyse Zinfandel

$65.00

BTL La Storia Zinfandel

$45.00Out of stock

BTL La Storia Merlot

$45.00

BTL Black Bird "Arise" Merlot Blend

$110.00

BTL Schiavenza Barolo Broglio

$95.00

BTL Il Chioso Nebbiolo

$50.00

BTL Pian Delle Querci Montalcino

$45.00

BTL Pian della Querci Brunello

$90.00

BTL Mastrojanni Brunello

$138.00

BTL Braida Montebruna Barbera D'Asti

$50.00

BTL Podere Pappolo Toscana Rosso

$38.00

BTL Evaluna Rosso Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Monterotondo Chianti Classico

$65.00

BTL L'Arco Chianti

$44.00

BTL Uccelliera Rapace Toscana

$78.00

BTL Tinto Pesquera Crianza

$65.00

BTL Principe del Sole Tuscan

$34.00

BTL Bocelli Tenor Super Tuscan

$40.00

BTL Phincas Bodegas Bhilar Rioja

$70.00

White

BTL Seasmoke Chardonnay

$165.00

BTL Paul Lato "Matinee" Chardonnay

$82.00

BTL Trefethen Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Peri Chardonnay

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Meyers Family Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Domaine Renaud Macon-Villages

$40.00

BTL Domaine Renaud Pouilly-Fusse

$65.00

BTL Laurent Perrachon Pouilly-Fuisse

$55.00

BTL Christophe Patrice Petit Chablis

$38.00

BTL J.L. Chave Circa Roussanne Blend

$60.00

BTL Montinore Estate Pinot Gris

$32.00

BTL Collestefano Verdicchio

$40.00

BTL Montinore Estate Borealis

$38.00

BTL Bonny Doon Blend

$38.00

BTL Zahringer Cuvee Blend

$42.00

Pink

BTL Ficorosa Nebbiolo Rose

$32.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer Grenache Rose

$40.00

Bubbly

BTL Lancelot Pienne Assemblage

$102.00

BTL Bernard Gaucher Brut

$62.00

BTL Peri Talento Brut Millesimato

$48.00

BTL Peri Brut Rose

$56.00

BTL Alfredo Bertolani Lambrusco Secco Rose

$32.00

BTL Zahringer Cuvee Bubbles

$48.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$110.00

Beer

Allagash Tripel

$7.00

Duck Hook

$6.00

Man of Law

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Texas Rig

$7.00

Lager Of The Lakes

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

Bell's Amber Ale

$6.00

Duck Rabbit Porter

$6.00

Coors

$4.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Ciders

Mighty Hunter

$12.00

Big Dipper

$12.00

Bellatrix

$12.00

Hot Tea

Green

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Cinnamon

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Tea

Unsweet

$2.50

Sweet

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

BTL Water

Mtn. Valley Sparkling

$5.00+

Mtn. Valley Still

$5.00+

Coffee

Regular

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Tonic

$4.00

Gingerbeer

$4.00

APPS

Caesar

$12.00

Local

$12.00

ENTREES

Ravioli

$51.00

Salmon

$51.00

Airline Chicken

$51.00

Filet

$51.00

DESSERTS

Pudding

$12.00

MISC.

AV

$99.00

Room Rental

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

195 Bell Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Directions

Gallery
195 American Fusion image

