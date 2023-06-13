Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
American

The Twisted Grape

564 Reviews

$$

54 Melody Ln

Cameron, NC 28326

Popular Items

Wings - 10

Wings - 10

$14.90

Served with celery and choice of one dipping sauce.

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$16.90

Blackened shrimp with penne pasta with spicy creamy alfredo sauce, sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes & capers.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.90

Lightly breaded fried chicken breast served over spaghetti with alfredo, topped with mozzarella & crispy bacon.


Appetizers

SMALL WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$8.90
Wings - 10

Wings - 10

$14.90

Served with celery and choice of one dipping sauce.

Twisted Meatballs

Twisted Meatballs

$11.40

Four jumbo meatballs topped with homemade marinara and melted five cheese blend. Garnished with fresh basil and parmesan.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$14.90

Layered with nacho cheese, grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$14.90

Layered with nacho cheese, beef, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.

Italian Loaded Fritte

Italian Loaded Fritte

$10.90

Italian style loaded fries, melted five cheese blend, alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, & fresh basil.

Classic Loaded Fries

Classic Loaded Fries

$10.40

Melted shredded Monterey Jack cheese, bacon & green onions. Served with ranch.

Fried Mozzerella

Fried Mozzerella

$11.40

Served with marinara sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.40

Jumbo shrimp, breaded & fried & tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce. Garnished with green onions.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.90

Blackened grilled chicken with red & green peppers, onions & shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce & chipotle ranch.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.90

Marinated Shaved Steak with red & green peppers, onions & shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce & chipotle ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.90

Battered & fried. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Potstickers

Potstickers

$11.40

Pork & veggie stuffed potstickers, fried crispy with homemade oriental dipping sauce.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.90

Fresh spinach, six cheeses, garlic & onions.

Portabella Mushroom Buttons

Portabella Mushroom Buttons

$11.40

Portabella mushrooms battered & fried. Served with spicy ranch.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.90

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic reduction.

Bread & Pesto

Bread & Pesto

$3.90

Warm, ciabatta bread with homemade pesto balsamic reduction, & olive oil.

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$7.90

3 jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side of dipping sauce.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.90

Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel served with warm nacho cheese sauce.

Large Plates

10 Oz Sirloin

10 Oz Sirloin

$22.90

10oz sirloin steak, perfectly seasoned & grilled to perfection.

10 Oz Surf & Turf

10 Oz Surf & Turf

$26.90

10oz sirloin steak, perfectly seasoned & grilled to perfection. Topped with 6 Tuscan shrimp, skewered and drizzled with lemon butter.

Lemon Basil Salmon

Lemon Basil Salmon

$19.40

Seasoned with tuscan rub & our lemon butter sauce. Garnished with fresh basil. served with two sides.

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$19.40

Seasoned with brown sugar rub, homemade bourbon sauce Garnished with fresh basil.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.90

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried. with your choice of dipping sauce. served with two sides.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$17.90

Chicken florentine grilled chicken breast with sauteed garlic spinach & grape tomatoes. topped with a homemade savory cream sauce.

Eggplant Bruschetta Mozzarella

Eggplant Bruschetta Mozzarella

$15.90

Breaded eggplant with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil & melted five cheese blend. Garnished with balsamic reduction & parmesan.

Chicken Fresca

Chicken Fresca

$17.90

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced roma tomatoes & lemon butter sauce. Garnished with fresh basil. served with two sides.

RIBEYE

$20.90Out of stock

Handhelds

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$16.90

Burger seasoned with brown sugar seasoning, with homemade bourbon sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Atomic Burger

Atomic Burger

$16.90

Melted monterey jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, jalapenos, hot sauce, tomato, & lettuce on a brioche bun. served with one side.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$15.40

Traditional burger with lettuce, tomato,onion, & pickle. choice of cheddar, american, pepperjack or swiss cheese. Served with one side.

S.S. Backyard Burger

S.S. Backyard Burger

$15.40

A1 sauce, sauteed mushrooms & onions with swiss cheese, tomato & lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.40

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried topped with a spicy homemade aoli, tomatoes, lime sour & green onions. served with one side.

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$14.40

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried topped with a spicy homemade aoli, tomatoes, lime sour & green onions. Served with one side.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.90

Toasted hoagie with marinated shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions & melted five cheese blend. Served with one side.

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$13.90

Toasted hoagie with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. with celery, ranch & melted five cheese blend. Served with one side.

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$13.90

Toasted hoagie filled with 3 jumbo meatballs, homemade sauce, & melted 5-cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.40

Grilled chicken with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with one side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.40

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, asiago & parmesan cheese in a seared wrap. Served with one side.

Greek Veggie Wrap

Greek Veggie Wrap

$13.40

Sliced cucumbers, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & homemade greek vinaigrette in a seared wrap. Served with one side.

Specialty Bowls

Chicken Diablo

Chicken Diablo

$16.90

Blackened chicken with penne pasta with spicy creamy alfredo sauce, sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes & capers.

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$16.90

Blackened shrimp with penne pasta with spicy creamy alfredo sauce, sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes & capers.

Chicken Pesto Spinach Alfredo

Chicken Pesto Spinach Alfredo

$16.90

Grilled chicken tossed in penne pasta lightly sauced with creamy alfredo sauce with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, onions

Shrimp Pesto Spinach Alfredo

Shrimp Pesto Spinach Alfredo

$16.90

Grilled shrimp tossed in penne pasta lightly sauced with creamy alfredo sauce with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, onions.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$16.90

Grilled chicken tossed in fettuccine pasta, with mushrooms & peas in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

$16.90

Grilled shrimp tossed in fettuccine pasta, with mushrooms & peas in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.90

Lightly breaded fried chicken breast served over spaghetti with alfredo, topped with mozzarella & crispy bacon.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.40

Three jumbo meatballs in homemade marinara sauce over spaghetti. Garnished with fresh basil & parmesan.

Marinara Spaghetti

Marinara Spaghetti

$11.90

Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce. Garnished with basil & parmesan.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.90

Lightly blackened jumbo shrimp over creamy cheddar grits with bacon & green onions.

Soups & Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.90

Crispy fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, monterey jack cheese & croutons.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.90

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & feta cheese.

Chipotle Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$12.90

Blackened grilled chicken over mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Topped with crispy home fried tortilla strips.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.90

Iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, crispy bacon, our homemade bleu cheese dressing & bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & balsamic reduction.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$6.90

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade caesar dressing & asiago parmesan & croutons.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$6.90

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded monterey jack cheese and croutons.

Cup Sausage & Kale Soup

$3.50

Italian sausage, kale, potatoes, onions & garlic in a light creamy broth.

Bowl Sausage & Kale Soup

Bowl Sausage & Kale Soup

$5.50

Italian sausage, kale, potatoes, onions & garlic in a light creamy broth.

Sides

Cold Pasta

$3.50
Fries

Fries

$3.50
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade caesar dressing & asiago parmesan & croutons.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded monterey jack cheese and croutons.

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.50

Zucchini & Carrots

$3.50
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Loaded with bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream & green onions.

Classic Loaded Fries

Classic Loaded Fries

$5.50

Layered with melted shredded monterey jack cheese, bacon, & green onions. Served with a side of ranch.

Italian Loaded Fries

Italian Loaded Fries

$5.50

Italian style loaded fries, melted five cheese blend, alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, & fresh basil.

Mac 'N Cheese

Mac 'N Cheese

$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Drizzled with honey.

Applesauce

Applesauce

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.50

BAKED POTATO

$3.50

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.50

CHEF MONTE MEDLEY

$3.50

ORANGE SLICES

$3.50

Desserts

ITALIAN LEMON CAKE

$6.90
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.90

Homemade creamy cheesecake with a traditional graham cracker crust.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.90

Classic dessert consisting of a custard topped with caramelized sugar.

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$7.90

Our homemade flourless chocolate brownie is made to perfection coated with chocolate ganache and served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, & whipped cream.

**TWISTED BERRY TART

$7.90

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.90

Kids Menu

ALL KIDS MEALS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Grilled sourdough toast with american cheese. served with one side.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.90

Macaroni tossed in a homemade creamy cheese sauce. served with one side.

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.90
Kids Fettucine Alfredo

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$6.90
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.90

Two breaded chicken tenders served with one side.

Kids Chicken Salad

Kids Chicken Salad

$7.90

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, & cheese with grilled chicken. served with one side.

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$7.90

Corn dog served with one side.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

*Please come inside to the host stand to pick up carry-out orders. Thank You!

Location

54 Melody Ln, Cameron, NC 28326

Directions

