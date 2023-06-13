The Twisted Grape
564 Reviews
54 Melody Ln
Cameron, NC 28326
Popular Items
Appetizers
SMALL WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS
Wings - 10
Served with celery and choice of one dipping sauce.
Twisted Meatballs
Four jumbo meatballs topped with homemade marinara and melted five cheese blend. Garnished with fresh basil and parmesan.
Chicken Nachos
Layered with nacho cheese, grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.
Beef Nachos
Layered with nacho cheese, beef, shredded monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & sour cream.
Italian Loaded Fritte
Italian style loaded fries, melted five cheese blend, alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, & fresh basil.
Classic Loaded Fries
Melted shredded Monterey Jack cheese, bacon & green onions. Served with ranch.
Fried Mozzerella
Served with marinara sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, breaded & fried & tossed in our homemade firecracker sauce. Garnished with green onions.
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened grilled chicken with red & green peppers, onions & shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce & chipotle ranch.
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated Shaved Steak with red & green peppers, onions & shredded monterey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with sour cream, lettuce & chipotle ranch.
Fried Pickles
Battered & fried. Served with buttermilk ranch.
Potstickers
Pork & veggie stuffed potstickers, fried crispy with homemade oriental dipping sauce.
Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach, six cheeses, garlic & onions.
Portabella Mushroom Buttons
Portabella mushrooms battered & fried. Served with spicy ranch.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic reduction.
Bread & Pesto
Warm, ciabatta bread with homemade pesto balsamic reduction, & olive oil.
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
3 jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side of dipping sauce.
Pretzel
Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel served with warm nacho cheese sauce.
Large Plates
10 Oz Sirloin
10oz sirloin steak, perfectly seasoned & grilled to perfection.
10 Oz Surf & Turf
10oz sirloin steak, perfectly seasoned & grilled to perfection. Topped with 6 Tuscan shrimp, skewered and drizzled with lemon butter.
Lemon Basil Salmon
Seasoned with tuscan rub & our lemon butter sauce. Garnished with fresh basil. served with two sides.
Bourbon Salmon
Seasoned with brown sugar rub, homemade bourbon sauce Garnished with fresh basil.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried. with your choice of dipping sauce. served with two sides.
Chicken Florentine
Chicken florentine grilled chicken breast with sauteed garlic spinach & grape tomatoes. topped with a homemade savory cream sauce.
Eggplant Bruschetta Mozzarella
Breaded eggplant with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, fresh basil & melted five cheese blend. Garnished with balsamic reduction & parmesan.
Chicken Fresca
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced roma tomatoes & lemon butter sauce. Garnished with fresh basil. served with two sides.
RIBEYE
Handhelds
Bourbon Burger
Burger seasoned with brown sugar seasoning, with homemade bourbon sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun. Served with one side.
Atomic Burger
Melted monterey jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, jalapenos, hot sauce, tomato, & lettuce on a brioche bun. served with one side.
All-American Burger
Traditional burger with lettuce, tomato,onion, & pickle. choice of cheddar, american, pepperjack or swiss cheese. Served with one side.
S.S. Backyard Burger
A1 sauce, sauteed mushrooms & onions with swiss cheese, tomato & lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with one side.
Shrimp Tacos
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried topped with a spicy homemade aoli, tomatoes, lime sour & green onions. served with one side.
Shrimp Wrap
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded & fried topped with a spicy homemade aoli, tomatoes, lime sour & green onions. Served with one side.
Philly Cheese Steak
Toasted hoagie with marinated shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions & melted five cheese blend. Served with one side.
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Toasted hoagie with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. with celery, ranch & melted five cheese blend. Served with one side.
Meatball Hoagie
Toasted hoagie filled with 3 jumbo meatballs, homemade sauce, & melted 5-cheese blend.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & honey mustard on a brioche bun. Served with one side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, asiago & parmesan cheese in a seared wrap. Served with one side.
Greek Veggie Wrap
Sliced cucumbers, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & homemade greek vinaigrette in a seared wrap. Served with one side.
Specialty Bowls
Chicken Diablo
Blackened chicken with penne pasta with spicy creamy alfredo sauce, sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes & capers.
Shrimp Diablo
Blackened shrimp with penne pasta with spicy creamy alfredo sauce, sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes & capers.
Chicken Pesto Spinach Alfredo
Grilled chicken tossed in penne pasta lightly sauced with creamy alfredo sauce with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, onions
Shrimp Pesto Spinach Alfredo
Grilled shrimp tossed in penne pasta lightly sauced with creamy alfredo sauce with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, onions.
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Grilled chicken tossed in fettuccine pasta, with mushrooms & peas in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo
Grilled shrimp tossed in fettuccine pasta, with mushrooms & peas in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast served over spaghetti with alfredo, topped with mozzarella & crispy bacon.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Three jumbo meatballs in homemade marinara sauce over spaghetti. Garnished with fresh basil & parmesan.
Marinara Spaghetti
Spaghetti with our homemade marinara sauce. Garnished with basil & parmesan.
Shrimp & Grits
Lightly blackened jumbo shrimp over creamy cheddar grits with bacon & green onions.
Soups & Salad
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, monterey jack cheese & croutons.
Greek Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce with kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, & feta cheese.
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Blackened grilled chicken over mixed greens with black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, & shredded monterey jack cheese. Topped with crispy home fried tortilla strips.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, crispy bacon, our homemade bleu cheese dressing & bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & balsamic reduction.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade caesar dressing & asiago parmesan & croutons.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded monterey jack cheese and croutons.
Cup Sausage & Kale Soup
Italian sausage, kale, potatoes, onions & garlic in a light creamy broth.
Bowl Sausage & Kale Soup
Italian sausage, kale, potatoes, onions & garlic in a light creamy broth.
Sides
Cold Pasta
Fries
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade caesar dressing & asiago parmesan & croutons.
Small House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, shredded monterey jack cheese and croutons.
Broccoli
Zucchini & Carrots
Sauteed Mushrooms
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Loaded with bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream & green onions.
Classic Loaded Fries
Layered with melted shredded monterey jack cheese, bacon, & green onions. Served with a side of ranch.
Italian Loaded Fries
Italian style loaded fries, melted five cheese blend, alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, & fresh basil.
Mac 'N Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Drizzled with honey.
Applesauce
Cheese Fries
BAKED POTATO
LOADED BAKED POTATO
CHEF MONTE MEDLEY
ORANGE SLICES
Desserts
ITALIAN LEMON CAKE
Cheesecake
Homemade creamy cheesecake with a traditional graham cracker crust.
Creme Brulee
Classic dessert consisting of a custard topped with caramelized sugar.
Flourless Chocolate Brownie
Our homemade flourless chocolate brownie is made to perfection coated with chocolate ganache and served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, & whipped cream.
**TWISTED BERRY TART
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough toast with american cheese. served with one side.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni tossed in a homemade creamy cheese sauce. served with one side.
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
Kids Fettucine Alfredo
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two breaded chicken tenders served with one side.
Kids Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, & cheese with grilled chicken. served with one side.
Kids Corndog
Corn dog served with one side.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
*Please come inside to the host stand to pick up carry-out orders. Thank You!
54 Melody Ln, Cameron, NC 28326