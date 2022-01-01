Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub

566 Reviews

$$

5780 Ramsey St

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

HOUSE WINGS
CHICKEN ALFREDO
SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER

APPETIZERS

APP SAMPLER

$18.00
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS

BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS

$11.00

CHOICE OF SAUCE

DIP OF THE DAY

DIP OF THE DAY

$11.00

CHEF CHOICE OF DIP AND CRACKERS OR PUB CHIPS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$11.00
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00
HOUSE WINGS

HOUSE WINGS

$13.00+

CHOICE OF SAUCE

HOUSEMADE FRIED ONION RINGS

HOUSEMADE FRIED ONION RINGS

$11.00

LIGHTLY BATTERED AND SERVED WITH BOOM BOOM SAUCE

LOADED TOTS

$15.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.00

WITH MARINARA SAUCE

NACHOS GRANDE

NACHOS GRANDE

$15.00
PORK RINDS

PORK RINDS

$8.00

WITH BOOM BOOM SAUCE

PUB CHIPS

PUB CHIPS

$8.00

SEA SALT AND CRACKED PEPPER MAKE THESE PUB CHIPS IRRESISTABLE WITH YOUR FAVORITE DIP.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$12.00

CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN

TOTS TRIO

$16.00
ZUCCHINI FRIES

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$11.00

FRESH ZUCCHINI STICKS, BATTERED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH SPICY RANCH

SOUP AND SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

BAJA FISH TACOS

BAJA FISH TACOS

$16.00

THREE SOFT SHELL TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE CHIPOTLE SALSA AND HONEY GINGER AIOLI

BBQ SANDWICH

BBQ SANDWICH

$14.00
BLACK AND BLEU BURGER

BLACK AND BLEU BURGER

$14.00

HANDCRAFTED BLACKENED BURGER, SAUTEED ONIONS, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, JACK DANIELS MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BUN

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP WRAP

$15.00
BOURBON BURGER

BOURBON BURGER

$15.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY

BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.00

SHREDDED AND SAUCED CHICKEN, ONIONS, PROVOLONE CHEESE ON FRESH HOAGIE BUN

CAJUN BURGER

CAJUN BURGER

$13.00
CAROLINA BURGER

CAROLINA BURGER

$12.00
CAROLINA HOT DOG

CAROLINA HOT DOG

$12.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

GRILLED OR FRIED WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SWISS, RED ONIONS ON BUTTER TOASTED BUN

FRIED BABY FLOUNDER SANDWICH

FRIED BABY FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$13.00

TARTAR SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION ON BUTTER TOASTED BUN

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH HOT HONEY

$13.00
HELLUVA BURGER

HELLUVA BURGER

$17.00
LOCO MOCO BURGER

LOCO MOCO BURGER

$16.00
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.00

GRILLED BURGER, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS AND ONIONS, SWISS ON BUTTER TOASTED BUN

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

SHREDDED BEEF, PROVOLONE CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS ON GRESH HOAGIE BUN

SCRUBOAKS BLT

SCRUBOAKS BLT

$12.00

MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD

SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER

SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

HANDCRAFTED FRESH BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, PICKLES, ONION ON BUN

SHRIMP PO'BOY

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$15.00

FRIED SHRIMP, SHREDDED LETTUCE, AND CAJUN MAYO ON A BUTTER TOASTED BUN

SMASHED COWBOY BURGER

SMASHED COWBOY BURGER

$14.00
SMOTHERED AND COVERED BURGER

SMOTHERED AND COVERED BURGER

$12.00
SURF AND TURF BURGER

SURF AND TURF BURGER

$18.00

ENTREES

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$23.00

BATTER FRIED SHRIMP IN SPICY BOOM BOOM SAUCE

CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST ON PENNE PASTA WITH CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$20.00

GRILLED CHICKEN IN TERIYAKI SAUCE OVER JASMINE RICE

MARILYN'S CHICKEN WITH PASTA

MARILYN'S CHICKEN WITH PASTA

$19.00
PAN-SEARED OR GRILLED SALMON

PAN-SEARED OR GRILLED SALMON

$29.00

FULL 8-OZ FILET WIHT ASIAN GINGER SAUCE

PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN BREAST

PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN BREAST

$19.00

PLUMP CHICKEN BREAST WITH RICH BBQ SAUCE

RIBEYE STEAK

RIBEYE STEAK

$45.00

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$19.00

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

CHILD'S MENU

CHILD'S GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

CHILD'S GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.00
CHILD'S CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHILD'S CHICKEN ALFREDO

$12.00
CHILD'S CHICKEN TENDERS

CHILD'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

CHILD'S BURGER, PLAIN

$10.00

Mac n cheese

$7.00

SIDE OPTIONS

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Sweet potato

$5.00

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mushrooms and Onions

$6.00

Roasted Zucchini

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHEF'S CHOICE OF DESSERT

CHEF'S CHOICE OF DESSERT

$9.00

A variety of specialty cheesecakes are prepared by Queen City Bakery in Charlotte and available in rotation.

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

Seasonal Drink Specials

Cinco de Mayo Margarita

$5.00

Derby Sour

$9.00

Fall

$8.50+

Kentucky Mule

$8.50

Mint Julep

$10.00

Winter

$7.00+

Frozen Drinks

SWEET SIXTEEN SLUSHIE COCKTAIL

$5.00

Thirsty Thursday Specials

Raspberry Margarita

$5.00

Carolina Fall Martini

$5.00

Man of law

$4.00

Mocktails

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Breezy Mary

$6.00

Espresso Mockmule

$6.00

Margarita Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Mocktini

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mocktini

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sparkling Sunrise

$6.00

Virgin Pins Coloda

$6.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ScrubOaks offers an upscale menu in a casual, neighborhood pub atmosphere.

Website

Location

5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Directions

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image

