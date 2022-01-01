Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub
566 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
ScrubOaks offers an upscale menu in a casual, neighborhood pub atmosphere.
Location
5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson - 201 s McPherson church RD
No Reviews
201 s McPherson church RD Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville