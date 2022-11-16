A map showing the location of Archway BurgerView gallery
Archway Burger

116 Reviews

$$

113 Person St

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Main

Burger

$5.50

Double Burger

$7.50

Triple Burger

$9.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Burger Bowl

$5.50

Double Burger Bowl

$7.50

BLT

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Salad

$4.00

Reuben

$7.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Gift Card

Side

Beer Battered Fries

$2.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.75

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Chips

$1.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Cookies

$1.50

Big Cookies

$1.50

Ranch Side

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo Side

$0.25

House Side

$0.25

Ranch FGT

Chipotle Mayo FGT

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Utica Club Pilsner

$3.00

D9 Brown Cow

$5.00

Utica Friday!!!!!!!

$2.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$5.00

Coronado IPA

$6.00

Raleigh NIEP

$5.00

Hefe

$5.50

Destihl Sour (Both)

$5.00

Upcountry Black Sour

$5.50

Gizmo

$5.00

Coco Loco

$6.50

Jai Alai

$4.50

Brooklyn IPA

$4.50

Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 Person St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Directions

