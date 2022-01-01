- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- South Beach
- /
- 21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub
2,505 Reviews
$$
563 2nd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brunch - Until 2PM
Traditional Breakfast
Two large eggs, two slices hickory smoked bacon, country potatoes, and toast.
Huevos Rancheros
Semi-fried tortilla topped with two large fried eggs, black beans, salsa, pepper jack. Served with country potatoes.
Chilaquiles
Yellow crispy tortillas over black bean puree topped with salsa rojo, queso fresco, scrambled eggs and cilantro sour cream.
Joel's Special Omelette
Two large eggs, with spinach, onions, mushrooms and house ground beef. Served with country potatoes and Toast
California Omelette
Two large eggs with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast
Steak Omelette
Two large eggs, grilled steak, fresh jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast
Veggie Omelette
Two large eggs with baby spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast
Corned Beef Hash
Potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, onions and diced corned beef. Topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Benedict - Traditional
Split English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.
Eggs Benedict - Florentine
Split English muffin topped with tomato, spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.
Eggs Benedict - Southwest
Split English muffin with a bed of smashed avocado, house made Pork carnitas, two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.
Eggs Benedict - Reuben
Corned Beef and sauerkraut over rye bread topped with two poached eggs and a thousand island hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.
Brunch Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and a Fried Egg.
Appetizers
Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie Board Soppressata, Salami, Gorgonzola, Balsamic and Onion Parmesan, Pickled Veggies, Candied Pecans, Dates, Beer Mustard, Crostini, Honey
Wilson's Wicked Wings
Your choice of Buffalo, House Beer BBQ, or Caribbean Jerk sauces served with a fried pickle and blue cheese.
Onion Hoops
Thick-cut sweet onions double-dipped in our Brew Free! or Die IPA beer batter, served with jalapeño ranch dip.
Nico's Tater Tots
Seasoned tater tots served with Nico’s special Sriracha aioli.
Sully's Cheese Curds
Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and fried to order, served with a chipotle ranch dip and marinara.
Monterey Bay Calamari
Dusted with seasoned semolina, then fried crispy with sliced jalapeños. Served with roasted garlic aioli and cocktail sauce.
Quesadilla
Melted pepper jack cheese with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and cilantro cream in a flour tortilla. Add chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian soy chicken for $3
Totchos
Tater tot nachos with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, and fresh cilantro. Sub Chips or fries by choosing to "Replace the base!" below.
Chips, Guac & Salsa
Housemade tortilla chips with guacamole and salsa
Fries Basket
Garlic Fries
Garlic, and fries. Doesn't get better than that. Served with garlic aioli.
Pickle Basket
Pickle wedges, battered and deep fried. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Soups & Salads
Brew Free or Die Chili
Fresh house-ground chuck, Brew Free! or Die IPA, aromatics, red beans, cilantro cream, cheddar cheese and red onions.
House-made Louisiana Gumbo
Made fresh daily. Ask about today’s selection.
Buffalo Chicken Cobb
Romaine lettuce with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado and egg with blue cheese dressing.
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce with pulled pork carnitas, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips tossed in an avocado vinaigrette.
Spinach & Arugula Salad
Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Pulled chicken, spring mix, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, roasted cashews, fried wontons and sesame vinaigrette.
Soup Of The Day Cup
Made fresh daily. Ask about today's selection.
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Burgers
Brew Day Burger
House-ground, grass fed, American Wagyu burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. - Burger substitutions available: House-made veggie burger, house-ground turkey burger, grilled chicken breast, or pulled pork Carnitas
Happy Cow Burger
An 'Impossible' vegan burger patty served with grilled onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato, on a burger bun. Add cheese for $2
Cowboy Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu with Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onion Hoops, and House BBQ Sauce.
Diablo Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu with Pepper Jack Cheese, Habanero Aioli, and Grilled Mushroom and Onions.
Mexican Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu with Smashed Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, and Cilantro.
Garlic and Truffle Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu with Roasted Garlic Paste, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Truffle Aioli.
Crispy Parmesan Burger
House-Ground American Wagyu with a House-Made parmesan crisp, Red Pepper Aioli, and mushrooms
Patty Melt
House-Ground American Wagyu with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Thousand Island on Rye Bread. Pressed on our Panini Machine.
Sandwiches
Reuben
Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. House-made corned beef braised in our IPA with Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut.
Turkey BLT
Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a soft French roll.
El Cubano
Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. Roasted pork and Black Forest ham on a authentic Mexican torta bread with yellow mustard, Swiss cheese and pickles
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
Diablo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast w\ pepper jack, habanero aioli, tomato, and grilled onions.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon on a French roll with tartar sauce, pickles and coleslaw.
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Sliced Roma tomatoes with mozzarella and fresh basil.
Veggie Pizza
Fresh arugula, artichoke, black olives, bell peppers, and mushroom.
Pepperoni Pizza
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. Four-cheese blend and tomato sauce, topped with pepperoni.
Sausage Pizza
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. Four-cheese blend and tomato sauce, topped with mild Italian sausage.
Buffalo Blue Pizza
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. White béchamel sauce base with pulled buffalo chicken, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and green onion.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. House Beer BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, fresh jalapeño and cilantro.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese pizza, in its purest form.
Pepperoni/Sausage Pizza
Entrees
Brewmaster's Fish and Chips
Locally caught cod, crispy-fried to perfection. Served with tangy tartar sauce and french fries.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Baby Back Ribs made with our house beer BBQ sauce, served with cole slaw & fries
Jerk Chicken
Rotisserie style half chicken dressed in our popular jerk sauce with a balsamic reduction. Served with a side of fries and small salad.
Pasta Primavera
Penne tossed with Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Basil, and Tomato in a white wine sauce.
Burrito 21A
Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetarian soy chicken with rice, black beans, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Baja Fish Tacos
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
Chicken Taco
Shredded chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Steak Taco
Grilled steak with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Soy Chicken Taco
Soy chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Kid's Menu
Crispy Chicken Bites and Fries
Fried Chicken bites served with French Fries.
Grilled Cheese and Fries
Cheddar and White Bread on our panini press. Served with Fries.
Noodles with Butter
Penne Pasta and Butter. Ask for Parmesan!
Kid's Pizza
A Pita Crust Pizza with Marinara and Mozzarella. Add Pepperoni?
Sliders with Fries
Two House-Ground American Wagyu Beef Sliders with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.
Scoop of Ice Cream
A Scoop of the Ice Cream of Your Choice! Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla.
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
6 Packs - Offsite Consumption Only
Hell or High Mango - 6pk
El Sully -6pk
Crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 4.8% alcohol/ 19 IBUs
Coaster Pils - 6pk
Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk
Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom. 7.0% abv 70 ibu
Brew Free! Or Die Cold IPA - 6pk
Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk
Our golden West coast IPA just got a new flavor. Blood orange puree plus a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of citrusy dry hop flavor and aroma gives this IPA not only the taste of freedom but the feeling of independence. 7.0%abv 70ibu
Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - 6pk
Monk's Blood -6pk
Belgian Style dark Ale brewed with cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.
Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk
Juicy, hoppy, tropical aromas and sweet malt notes with a soft bitterness from Calypso Ekuanot and Azacca hops 6.7%abv 35 ibu
Fireside Chat -6PK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
563 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107