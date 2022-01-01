Restaurant header imageView gallery

21st Amendment Brewery - San Francisco Brewpub

2,505 Reviews

$$

563 2nd St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brew Day Burger
Quesadilla
Wilson's Wicked Wings

Specials

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$7.00Out of stock

Served with Obatza Cheese and House-Made Beer Mustard

Brunch - Until 2PM

Traditional Breakfast

$14.00

Two large eggs, two slices hickory smoked bacon, country potatoes, and toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Semi-fried tortilla topped with two large fried eggs, black beans, salsa, pepper jack. Served with country potatoes.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Yellow crispy tortillas over black bean puree topped with salsa rojo, queso fresco, scrambled eggs and cilantro sour cream.

Joel's Special Omelette

Joel's Special Omelette

$15.00

Two large eggs, with spinach, onions, mushrooms and house ground beef. Served with country potatoes and Toast

California Omelette

California Omelette

$15.00

Two large eggs with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast

Steak Omelette

Steak Omelette

$15.00

Two large eggs, grilled steak, fresh jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Two large eggs with baby spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with country potatoes and Toast

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, onions and diced corned beef. Topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Benedict - Traditional

Eggs Benedict - Traditional

$14.00

Split English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.

Eggs Benedict - Florentine

$14.00

Split English muffin topped with tomato, spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.

Eggs Benedict - Southwest

$16.00

Split English muffin with a bed of smashed avocado, house made Pork carnitas, two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.

Eggs Benedict - Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef and sauerkraut over rye bread topped with two poached eggs and a thousand island hollandaise sauce. Served with country potatoes.

Brunch Burger

$17.00

House-Ground American Wagyu Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and a Fried Egg.

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Charcuterie Board Soppressata, Salami, Gorgonzola, Balsamic and Onion Parmesan, Pickled Veggies, Candied Pecans, Dates, Beer Mustard, Crostini, Honey

Wilson's Wicked Wings

Wilson's Wicked Wings

$14.00

Your choice of Buffalo, House Beer BBQ, or Caribbean Jerk sauces served with a fried pickle and blue cheese.

Onion Hoops

Onion Hoops

$9.00

Thick-cut sweet onions double-dipped in our Brew Free! or Die IPA beer batter, served with jalapeño ranch dip.

Nico's Tater Tots

Nico's Tater Tots

$10.00

Seasoned tater tots served with Nico’s special Sriracha aioli.

Sully's Cheese Curds

Sully's Cheese Curds

$14.00

Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and fried to order, served with a chipotle ranch dip and marinara.

Monterey Bay Calamari

Monterey Bay Calamari

$14.00

Dusted with seasoned semolina, then fried crispy with sliced jalapeños. Served with roasted garlic aioli and cocktail sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Melted pepper jack cheese with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and cilantro cream in a flour tortilla. Add chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian soy chicken for $3

Totchos

Totchos

$14.00

Tater tot nachos with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, and fresh cilantro. Sub Chips or fries by choosing to "Replace the base!" below.

Chips, Guac & Salsa

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$8.00

Housemade tortilla chips with guacamole and salsa

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$7.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Garlic, and fries. Doesn't get better than that. Served with garlic aioli.

Pickle Basket

Pickle Basket

$8.00

Pickle wedges, battered and deep fried. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Soups & Salads

Brew Free or Die Chili

Brew Free or Die Chili

$7.00+

Fresh house-ground chuck, Brew Free! or Die IPA, aromatics, red beans, cilantro cream, cheddar cheese and red onions.

House-made Louisiana Gumbo

House-made Louisiana Gumbo

$7.00+

Made fresh daily. Ask about today’s selection.

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Romaine lettuce with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado and egg with blue cheese dressing.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce with pulled pork carnitas, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips tossed in an avocado vinaigrette.

Spinach & Arugula Salad

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Salad with pulled chicken Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, shaved parmesan cheese and a red wine dijon vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pulled chicken, spring mix, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, roasted cashews, fried wontons and sesame vinaigrette.

Soup Of The Day Cup

$7.00

Made fresh daily. Ask about today's selection.

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$10.00

Burgers

Brew Day Burger

Brew Day Burger

$15.00

House-ground, grass fed, American Wagyu burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. - Burger substitutions available: House-made veggie burger, house-ground turkey burger, grilled chicken breast, or pulled pork Carnitas

Happy Cow Burger

Happy Cow Burger

$15.00

An 'Impossible' vegan burger patty served with grilled onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato, on a burger bun. Add cheese for $2

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onion Hoops, and House BBQ Sauce.

Diablo Burger

$18.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with Pepper Jack Cheese, Habanero Aioli, and Grilled Mushroom and Onions.

Mexican Burger

$18.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with Smashed Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, and Cilantro.

Garlic and Truffle Burger

$18.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with Roasted Garlic Paste, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Truffle Aioli.

Crispy Parmesan Burger

$18.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with a House-Made parmesan crisp, Red Pepper Aioli, and mushrooms

Patty Melt

$16.00

House-Ground American Wagyu with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Thousand Island on Rye Bread. Pressed on our Panini Machine.

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. House-made corned beef braised in our IPA with Swiss cheese on marbled rye with 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$17.00

Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a soft French roll.

El Cubano

El Cubano

$17.00

Toasted sandwich pressed hot on our panini machine. Roasted pork and Black Forest ham on a authentic Mexican torta bread with yellow mustard, Swiss cheese and pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.

Diablo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast w\ pepper jack, habanero aioli, tomato, and grilled onions.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Salmon on a French roll with tartar sauce, pickles and coleslaw.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Sliced Roma tomatoes with mozzarella and fresh basil.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Fresh arugula, artichoke, black olives, bell peppers, and mushroom.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Individually sized and made with our pale malt. Four-cheese blend and tomato sauce, topped with pepperoni.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Individually sized and made with our pale malt. Four-cheese blend and tomato sauce, topped with mild Italian sausage.

Buffalo Blue Pizza

Buffalo Blue Pizza

$16.00

Individually sized and made with our pale malt. White béchamel sauce base with pulled buffalo chicken, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and green onion.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Individually sized and made with our pale malt. House Beer BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, fresh jalapeño and cilantro.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Cheese pizza, in its purest form.

Pepperoni/Sausage Pizza

Pepperoni/Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Entrees

Brewmaster's Fish and Chips

Brewmaster's Fish and Chips

$20.00

Locally caught cod, crispy-fried to perfection. Served with tangy tartar sauce and french fries.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Baby Back Ribs made with our house beer BBQ sauce, served with cole slaw & fries

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Rotisserie style half chicken dressed in our popular jerk sauce with a balsamic reduction. Served with a side of fries and small salad.

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Penne tossed with Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Basil, and Tomato in a white wine sauce.

Burrito 21A

Burrito 21A

$17.00

Your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas or vegetarian soy chicken with rice, black beans, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$19.00

Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shredded chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.00

Grilled steak with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.

Soy Chicken Taco

Soy Chicken Taco

$3.00

Soy chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.

Kid's Menu

Crispy Chicken Bites and Fries

Crispy Chicken Bites and Fries

$10.00

Fried Chicken bites served with French Fries.

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$10.00

Cheddar and White Bread on our panini press. Served with Fries.

Noodles with Butter

Noodles with Butter

$7.00

Penne Pasta and Butter. Ask for Parmesan!

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

A Pita Crust Pizza with Marinara and Mozzarella. Add Pepperoni?

Sliders with Fries

Sliders with Fries

$10.00

Two House-Ground American Wagyu Beef Sliders with Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fries.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

A Scoop of the Ice Cream of Your Choice! Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla.

Desserts

Warm Apple Crisp

Warm Apple Crisp

$12.00

House-Made Apple Crisp. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with caramel sauce.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

A Scoop of the Ice Cream of Your Choice! Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

A glass of water

Stay hydrated!

A glass of bubbly water

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

6 Packs - Offsite Consumption Only

Hell or High Mango - 6pk

Hell or High Mango - 6pk

$9.00
El Sully -6pk

El Sully -6pk

$9.00

Crisp Mexican-style lager with light notes of spice from Northern Brewer hops. 4.8% alcohol/ 19 IBUs

Coaster Pils - 6pk

$9.00
Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

$9.00

Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom. 7.0% abv 70 ibu

Brew Free! Or Die Cold IPA - 6pk

$9.00
Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA -6pk

$9.00

Our golden West coast IPA just got a new flavor. Blood orange puree plus a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of citrusy dry hop flavor and aroma gives this IPA not only the taste of freedom but the feeling of independence. 7.0%abv 70ibu

Brew Free! or Die Hazy IPA - 6pk

$9.00
Monk's Blood -6pk

Monk's Blood -6pk

$12.00

Belgian Style dark Ale brewed with cinnamon, vanilla, oak chips, and dried figs.

Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk

Tasty Hazy IPA -6pk

$11.00

Juicy, hoppy, tropical aromas and sweet malt notes with a soft bitterness from Calypso Ekuanot and Azacca hops 6.7%abv 35 ibu

Fireside Chat -6PK

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

563 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
21st Amendment Brewery image
21st Amendment Brewery image
21st Amendment Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
100 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
128 King Street Suite 102 San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
ROOH San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
333 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Death by Taco: San Francisco
orange star4.3 • 831
301 King Street San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurantnext
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
1000a 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurantnext
Little Skillet - San Francisco
orange star3.6 • 2,103
360 Ritch Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Merkado - 130 Townsend St
orange star4.4 • 276
130 Townsend St San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Inner Richmond
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Castro
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston