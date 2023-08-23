Breakfast Menu

Benedicts

Florentine Benedict

$11.00

Egg Benedict

$11.00

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coca Cola Bottled Products

$3.99

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.25

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Coca Cola Original

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero Sugar

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Water

Crepes

Breakfast Crepes

$10.00

Wild Berry Crepes

$11.00

Deluxes

Pancakes Deluxe

$12.00

Waffles Deluxe

$12.00

French Toast Deluxe

$12.00

Eggs Deluxe

$15.00

Desserts

Blueberry Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Cherry Pie

$5.00

Egg Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.00

2 Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Canadian Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$6.00

EGGS

1 Egg

$5.00

1 Egg with Bacon

$7.00

1 Egg with Ham

$7.00

1 Egg with Sausage

$7.00

2 Eggs

$8.00

2 Eggs with Bacon

$11.00

2 Eggs with Ham

$11.00

2 Eggs with Sausages

$11.00

2 Eggs with Canadian Bacon

$12.00

2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

$12.00

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$8.00

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$11.00

Wild Berry French Toast

$12.00

Burrito, Oatmeals, and Fruits

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.00

Oatmeal Breakfast

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Fruit Plate

$12.00

Omelettes

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

Feta Cheese & Spinach Omelet

$13.00

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese

$12.00

Country Omelet

$13.00

Greek Omelet

$14.00

Your Choice Omelette

$12.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Pecans Pancakes

$9.00

Wild Berry Pancakes

$11.00

3 Pigs in a Blanket

$12.00

SIDES

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side of Mushrooms

$5.00

Side of Spinach

$5.00

Side of Tomatoes

$3.00

Side of Hashbrown

$5.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side of Provolone Cheese

$0.69

Side of Cheddar

$0.69

Side of Jack Cheese

$0.69

Side of Swiss Cheese

$0.69

Side of American Cheese

$0.69

Side of 1 Egg

$1.25

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.25

Side of White Toast

$1.25

Side of Wheat Toast

$1.25

Side of Rye Toast

$1.25

Side of English Muffins

$1.25

Side of Raisin Toast

$1.25

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Skillets

Jalapeno Skillet

$11.00

3 Meat Skillet

$12.00

Irish Skillet

$12.00

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.00

Pecans Waffle

$9.00

Wild Berry Waffle

$12.00

Beer and Wine

Modelo

$5.65

Stella

$5.85

Corona

$5.75

Michelbob Ultra

$4.85

Budlight

$4.75

Ala Morado

$6.25

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pino Grigio

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pino Noir

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

General Breakfast Add-Ons

Add Avocado

$0.50

Add Broccoli

$0.50

Add Mushroom

$0.50

Add Onions

$0.50

Add Spinach

$0.50

Add Tomatoes

$0.50

Lunch Menu

Specials

Fish and Chips

Moussaka

Keftedes Wrap

Chicken Lemon Soup

Greek Skillet

Mimosa - August Special

$1.00

Appetizeres

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cripsy Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Beef Chili Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Refreshing Salads

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Burgers

Plain Beef Burger

$9.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Delicatessen Sandwiches

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Sensational Sandwiches

Four-way Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Philly Cheese-Steak

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Open-Faced Tuna Melt

$12.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Reubens

Classic Corned Beed Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Cold Platters

Salad Trio Cold Platter

$12.00

Tuna Salad Cold Platter

$10.00

Chicken Salad Cold Platter

$10.00

Triple Stackers

The Club

$10.00

New Yorker Club

$12.00

Wrappers

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

It's All Greek to Me

Traditional Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Pork Gyro Wrap

$14.00