800 Degrees - Hollywood 2

Popular Items

Margherita
Doppio Pepperoni Pizza
Honey Badger

Holiday Spirit Promotion

KN95 - 5 Masks set

KN95 - 5 Masks set

$9.00

Appetizers

Meatballs Appetizer

Meatballs Appetizer

$12.00

Grass-fed beef, ricotta, tomato, pecorino, grilled bread.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Sea salt, sesame, extra virgin olive oil

Tomato & Pesto Burrata

Tomato & Pesto Burrata

$11.00

Cherry tomato, pesto, wild arugula, toasted ciabatta.

Woodfired Wings

Woodfired Wings

$15.00

Seasoned with Calabrian chile, creamy gorgonzola dip.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$14.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano, toasted croutons

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00+

Tricolor greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.

Bowls

Kale & Quinoa Bowl

Kale & Quinoa Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Quinoa tabbouleh, kale, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzos, tahini dressing.

Create Your Own Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

San marzano tomato sauce, local mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.

Bianca

Bianca

$12.00

White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.

Verde

Verde

$15.00

Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto), fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.

Marinara (No Cheese)

Marinara (No Cheese)

$12.00
Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$15.00

Vegan Bianca

$14.00

Vegan Verde

$17.00
BBQ Base

BBQ Base

$14.00

Alfredo Base

$16.00

Homemade white alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, parmigiano.

Vodka Base

$16.00

Homemade creamy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, parmigiano.

Specialty Pies

BBQ Special Pizza

BBQ Special Pizza

$22.00

Rotisserie chicken, BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, peppadews, red onions, cilantro.

Carni Pizza

Carni Pizza

$19.00

Molinari sausage, all-natural pepperoni, rosemary ham.

Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

Doppio Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Margherita with all-natural pepperoni and Mastro’s spicy soppressata.

Prosciutto & Burrata Pizza

Prosciutto & Burrata Pizza

$25.00

Margherita with Prosciutto di Parma and local burrata.

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$19.00

Peppadew peppers, Molinari sausage, caramelized onions.

Tropicale

Tropicale

$17.00

Margherita with ham & roasted Hawaiian pineapple.

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$18.00

Spicy soppressata salami, garlic, Calabrian chile, honey.

Quatro Formaggi Pizza

Quatro Formaggi Pizza

$20.00

Bianca with mozzarella, smoked provolone, gorgonzola, fontina. Finished w/ wildflower honey

Tartufo Pizza

Tartufo Pizza

$27.00

Bianca with truffled pecorino, truffle oil, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, arugula.

Impossible Deluxe

Impossible Deluxe

$25.00
Piccante Pizza

Piccante Pizza

$16.00

Carbonara

$24.00

Homemade alfredo sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions.

Alla Vodka

$27.00

Homemade vodka sauce, truffle pecorino, smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions.

Desserts

Grandmother Cake

$8.00

Rice Krispy

$5.00

Tiramisu

$7.31
Banana Nutella Calzone

Banana Nutella Calzone

$17.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cookie Gluten Free Vegan

$2.00Out of stock

Biscuti 2 For $4

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Retail 1

Oregano Branch

$8.00

Calabrian Chilies Jar

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$12.00

Small Tomatoes

$4.00

Large Tomatoes

$10.00

Large Caputo

$50.00

T-Shirt

$38.00

800 Degrees Hat

$20.00

Sunset & Vinyl Hat

$25.00

Sunset & Vinyl Shirt

$38.00

Cups

$0.50

Mask Kn95

$3.00

Dough Ball

$8.00

Sides

Original Ranch Dipper

$1.00

Calabrian Chili Ranch Dipper

$2.00

Truffle Ranch Dipper

$2.00

Blue Cheese Ranch Dipper

$2.00

Pesto Ranch Dipper

$2.00

Side Pesto

$4.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.50

BBQ Side

$1.00

Ranch Dippers

Original Herb Ranch

Original Herb Ranch

$1.50
Blue Cheese Ranch

Blue Cheese Ranch

$1.50
Calabrian Chili Ranch

Calabrian Chili Ranch

$1.50
Pesto Ranch

Pesto Ranch

$1.50
Truffle Ranch

Truffle Ranch

$1.50

Beverages

Water Bottle

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95
Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00
Izzy BlackBerry

Izzy BlackBerry

$3.50
La Croix

La Croix

$4.25
Kombucha Trilogy

Kombucha Trilogy

$5.00Out of stock
Pellegrino Lemon

Pellegrino Lemon

$3.50
Pellegrino Blood Orange

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00
Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$5.00
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.65

Heineken 0

$7.00

Coke Zero

$3.50

Restaurant Beer/Wine

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Budlight

$7.00

Dos Equis

$8.00Out of stock
Peroni

Peroni

$8.00
Corona Seltzer

Corona Seltzer

$8.00
Stella

Stella

$8.00
Modelo

Modelo

$8.00
Blue Ice Potato Vodka 50 Ml

Blue Ice Potato Vodka 50 Ml

$10.00

Michelob

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Watermelon

$8.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Raspberry

$8.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Mango

$8.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Pineapple

$8.00

Amass Hard Seltzer

$9.13

Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00
Federalist Cabernet

Federalist Cabernet

$14.00

Federalist Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

G: Chateau La Coste

$14.00

Chateau La Coste

$55.00

Cabenet Sauvignon 262

$50.00

Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Chardonnay

$45.00
Prosecco Lamberti

Prosecco Lamberti

$15.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

