800 Degrees - Hollywood 2
2,077 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3rd Base - 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd
No Reviews
1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood - 1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.
No Reviews
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant